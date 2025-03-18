Calling Agents

Learn how to call your Agents from Workers, including how to create Agents on-the-fly, address them, and route requests to specific instances of an Agent.
Calling your Agent
Agents are created on-the-fly and can serve multiple requests concurrently. Each Agent instance is isolated from other instances, can maintain its own state, and has a unique address.
You can create and run an instance of an Agent directly from a Worker using either:
The routeAgentRequest helper: this will automatically map requests to an individual Agent based on the /agents/:agent/:name URL pattern. The value of :agent will be the name of your Agent class converted to kebab-case, and the value of :name will be the name of the Agent instance you want to create or retrieve.
getAgentByName, which will create a new Agent instance if none exists by that name, or retrieve a handle to an existing instance.
When using TypeScript, ensure you pass your Agent class as a TypeScript type parameter to the AgentNamespace type so that types are correctly inferred:
Naming your Agents
When creating names for your Agents, think about what the Agent represents. A unique user? A team or company? A room or channel for collaboration?
A consistent approach to naming allows you to:
direct incoming requests directly to the right Agent
deterministically route new requests back to that Agent, no matter where the client is in the world.
avoid having to rely on centralized session storage or external services for state management, since each Agent instance can maintain its own state.
For a given Agent definition (or 'namespace' in the code below), there can be millions (or tens of millions) of instances of that Agent, each handling their own requests, making calls to LLMs, and maintaining their own state.
For example, you might have an Agent for every user using your new AI-based code editor. In that case, you'd want to create Agents based on the user ID from your system, which would then allow that Agent to handle all requests for that user.
It also ensures that state within the Agent, including chat history, language preferences, model configuration and other context can associated specifically with that user, making it easier to manage state.
The example below shows how to create a unique agent Agent for each userId in a request:
Replace userId with teamName, channel, companyName as fits your Agents goals - and/or configure authentication to ensure Agents are only created for known, authenticated users.
Authenticating Agents
When building and deploying Agents using the Agents SDK, you will often want to authenticate clients before passing requests to an Agent in order to restrict who the Agent will call, authorize specific users for specific Agents, and/or to limit who can access administrative or debug APIs exposed by an Agent.
As best practices:
Handle authentication in your Workers code, before you invoke your Agent.
Use the built-in hooks when using the routeAgentRequest helper - onBeforeConnect and onBeforeRequest
Use your preferred router (such as Hono) and authentication middleware or provider to apply custom authentication schemes before calling an Agent using other methods.
The routeAgentRequest helper documented earlier in this guide exposes two useful hooks (onBeforeConnect, onBeforeRequest) that allow you to apply custom logic before creating or retrieving an Agent: