Bots

How does Cloudflare detect bots?

Cloudflare uses multiple methods to detect bots, but these vary by plan. For more details, refer to Plans.

How do I know what is included in my plan?

To know what's included in your plan, refer to our Plans.

How do I set up my bot product?

To learn how to set up your bot product, refer to Get started.

Yandex bot unexpectedly blocked by the WAF managed rule with ID ...f6cbb163

Yandex updates their bots very frequently, you may see more false positives while these changes are propagated. New and recently updated bots will occasionally be blocked by a Cloudflare WAF managed rule, as the IP list of Yandex bots has not yet synced with Yandex's most recent changes.

Workarounds:

Create an exception to temporarily skip the managed rule with ID ...f6cbb163 when a request is coming from the Yandex IP and the user-agent contains Yandex.

when a request is coming from the and the user-agent contains Create a WAF custom rule with the Skip action to temporarily bypass WAF Managed Rules when a request is coming from the Yandex IP and the user-agent contains Yandex.

If you are using the legacy WAF managed rules, disable the WAF managed rule with ID 100203 temporarily.

Solution:

Once the new Yandex IP is propagated to our system, the requests will not be blocked anymore and you can remove any workaround you configured. This can take up to 48 hours. If you see any Yandex bots still being blocked after 48 hours with no change to the bot, contact Cloudflare Support.

How does machine learning work?

Supervised machine learning takes certain variables (X) like gender and age and predicts another variable (Y) like income.

In Bot Management and Super Bot Fight Mode, the X variables are request features, while the Y variable represents the probability of solving a challenge based on X values.

Cloudflare uses data from millions of requests and re-train the system on a periodic basis. You can learn about this data from your own request logs such as Cloudflare Logpull and Logpush as well as the Firewall API.

Why am I seeing a Managed Challenge action for WAF rules?

When you choose to challenge different bot categories with Bot Fight Mode or Super Bot Fight Mode, you will see Security Events with an Action Taken of Managed Challenge.

You may also see Managed Challenge due to a triggered WAF custom rule.

This does not mean that your traffic was blocked. It is the challenge sent to your user to determine whether they are likely human or likely bot.

To understand if the result of the challenge was a success or a failure, you can verify using Logpush.

Does the WAF run before Super Bot Fight Mode?

Yes. WAF rules are executed before Super Bot Fight Mode. If a WAF custom rule performs a terminating action such as Block, your Super Bot Fight Mode configuration will not be evaluated.

What is cf.bot_management.verified_bot?

A request's cf.bot_management.verified_bot value is a boolean indicating whether such request comes from a Cloudflare allowed bot.

Cloudflare has built an allowlist of good, automated bots, for example Google Search Engine, Pingdom, and more.

This allowlist is large based on reverse DNS verification, meaning that the IPs we allow really match the requesting service. In addition to this, Cloudflare uses multiple validation methods including ASN blocks and public lists. If none of these validation types are available for a customer, we use internal Cloudflare data and machine learning to identify legitimate IP addresses from good bots.

To allow traffic from good bots, use the Verified Bot field in your WAF custom rule.

Why might the ja3hash or JA4 be empty in HTTP logs?

The JA3/JA4 fingerprint can be null or empty in some cases. The most common case is for HTTP requests because JA3 and JA4 are calculated in TLS. It can also be empty due to the Worker sending requests within the same zone or to a zone that is not proxied (or a third party).

Orange to Orange (O2O) should not cause null or empty JA3 or JA4 fingerprints, unless the eyeball zone is routing traffic to the target zone using a Worker.

I run a good bot and want for it to be added to the allowlist (cf.bot_management.verified_bot). What should I do?

Cloudflare maintains a sample list of verified bots in Cloudflare Radar ↗.

As a bot operator, in order to be listed by Cloudflare as a Verified Bot, your bot must conform with our verified bot public policy. If your bot meets this criteria, submit this online application ↗.

What information do I need to troubleshoot my bot issues?

If you are experiencing errors with your bot solution and need to submit a Support request, include the following information:

Warning The following information gathering are required when you are experiencing issues (for example, false positives) with Enterprise Bot Management only (Enterprise plan). Because Bot Fight Mode (BFM) and Super Bot Fight Mode (SBFM) are set at a domain level, we often find that disabling these features is the best solution to false positives. Please follow instructions in the following questions on how to disable BFM and SBFM features. We conduct more thorough investigations for Enterprise Bot Management.

RayIDs

IP addresses

WAF custom rule IDs, rule expression, Challenge solve rates

Common user-agents among false positives

Common ASNs among false positives

Screenshots of strange activity from the WAF, such as a huge spike in challenged traffic on the graph

Problematic URIs or paths

Rough description of how your domain is configured. Is one zone Cloudflare for SaaS while the others are not? Is most API traffic sent to a particular URI? How much mobile traffic do you expect?



What should I do if I am getting False positives caused by Bot Fight Mode (BFM) or Super Bot Fight Mode (SBFM)?

Important considerations you need to be aware of before turning on BFM or SBFM BFM and SBFM are high security features intended to quickly help customers under active attack stop as many bots as possible. Due to the high security threshold, false positives do sometimes happen.

BFM has limited control. You cannot bypass or skip BFM using the Skip action in WAF custom rules or using Page Rules. BFM will be disabled if there are any IP Access rules present. If you turned on BFM during an attack, and the attack has subsided, we recommend either disabling the feature using IP Access rules to bypass BFM, or looking at Bot Management for Enterprise, which gives you the ability to precisely customize your security threshold and create exception rules as needed.

SBFM can be bypassed with IP Access Allow action rules. You can use the Skip action in WAF custom rules to specify where Super Bot Fight Mode should not run.

How to disable BFM/SBFM feature?

If you encounter any issues with BFM/SBFM feature (for example, false positive), you can disable it under Security > Bots.

For Free plans, toggle the Bot Fight Mode option to Off

plans, toggle the option to For Pro plans, click the Configure Super Bot Fight Mode link and set each of Definitely automated and Verified bots features to Allow , and toggle the Static resource protection and JavaScript Detections options to Off

plans, click the link and set each of and features to , and toggle the and options to For Business and Enterprise (with no Bot Management add-on) plans, click the Configure Super Bot Fight Mode link and set each of Definitely automated, Likely automated and Verified bots features to Allow, and toggle the Static resource protection and JavaScript Detections options to Off

In parts of your site where you want bot traffic, you can use the Skip action in WAF custom rules to specify where Super Bot Fight Mode should not run.

You can use the Rules language and its operators and fields in custom rules to configure a scoped rule for approved automated traffic in Super Bot Fight Mode.

You cannot bypass or skip Bot Fight Mode using the Skip action in WAF custom rules or using Page Rules. Skip, Bypass, and Allow actions apply to rules or rulesets running on the Ruleset Engine. While Super Bot Fight Mode rules are implemented in the Ruleset Engine, Bot Fight Mode checks are not. This is why you can skip Super Bot Fight Mode, but not Bot Fight Mode. If you need to skip Bot Fight Mode, consider using Super Bot Fight Mode.

Bot Fight Mode can still trigger if you have IP Access rules, but it cannot trigger if an IP Access rule matches the request. For example, the IP Access rule matches the connecting IP.

Super Bot Fight Mode feature (SBFM) is still blocking requests even though the feature is turned off, why?

This is a known issue the Bots team is working to resolve in the near future. In the meantime, there is a workaround to resolve such issue. You will need to run the following API command to check and remove the SBFM ruleset:

List the existing Rulesets at the zone level. Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/rulesets" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" From the output in step 1, find the ruleset ID that is associated with the zone's SBFM configuration. You should be able to see "kind": "zone" and "phase": "http_request_sbfm" for that ruleset. Use the ruleset ID you found to delete the SBFM ruleset. Terminal window curl --request DELETE "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/rulesets/{ruleset_id}" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Note that you need to replace <API_TOKEN> with your own API token.

Web Bot Auth

What key algorithms does Cloudflare support?

Cloudflare supports Ed25519 key algorithm.

What web-bot-auth features from the IETF draft are not supported?

The following derived components are not supported, and we will fail to verify a message if they are included:

@query-params : Cloudflare recommends signing the whole query using the @query component instead of signing an individual parameter.

: Cloudflare recommends signing the whole query using the component instead of signing an individual parameter. @status : This is not possible to include in the request path.

The following component parameters defined in IETF RFC 9421 are not supported, and Cloudflare will fail to verify a message if they are included:

sf (for HTTP header fields)

(for HTTP header fields) bs (for HTTP header fields)

(for HTTP header fields) key (for HTTP header fields)

(for HTTP header fields) req (for HTTP header fields or derived components)

(for HTTP header fields or derived components) name (for @query-param support - this requires @query-param support)

Should I supply a nonce parameter in Signature-Input ?

The nonce parameter allows you to supply a nonce to prevent attackers from replaying past messages against a server.

While Cloudflare recommends including it, there is currently no nonce validation, nor does Cloudflare guard against replay attacks using a database of seen nonces .

Instead, Cloudflare recommends short expires as a protection against replay attacks. A minute is often sufficient.

How do I know my JSON Web Key set directory will be accepted?

Cloudflare uses http-signature-directory tool ↗ to validate your directory. Please ensure this works against your directory before registering with us.

My message is failing validation. What could be the cause?

Ensure you have a Signature-Agent header, and that its value is in double-quotes.

header, and that its value is in double-quotes. Ensure you include signature-agent in the component list in your Signature-Input header.

in the component list in your header. Ensure your expires timestamp is not too short, such that, by the time it arrives at Cloudflare servers, it has already expired. A minute is often sufficient.

timestamp is not too short, such that, by the time it arrives at Cloudflare servers, it has already expired. A minute is often sufficient. Ensure you are not signing components containing non-ASCII values, or on the unsupported list.

I want to use HTTP message signatures / Web Bot Auth on my zone, and do not want Cloudflare's verification to intervene. What do I do?

You can request the Web Bot Auth feature be disabled for your zone by contacting Cloudflare support. This will disable usage of Web Bot Auth specifically with Cloudflare, and verified bots will fallback to other modes to validate traffic.