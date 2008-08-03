Create a Cloudflare account
To create a new Cloudflare account:
-
Sign up ↗ on the Cloudflare dashboard.
-
To secure your account, enable two-factor authentication.
-
If you have a Cloudflare contact (Enterprise only), ask them to set up your account as a multi-user organization. Account members will need:
- Access permissions to read or edit applications and Access policies.
- Gateway permissions to read or edit Gateway policies.
- PII permissions to view user information in Gateway activity logs.
If you are creating an account for your team or a business, we recommend choosing an email alias or distribution list for your Email, such as
cloudflare@example.com.
This email address is the main point of contact for your Cloudflare billing, usage notifications, and account recovery.
