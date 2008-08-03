 Skip to content
Create a Cloudflare account

To create a new Cloudflare account:

  1. Sign up on the Cloudflare dashboard.

  2. To secure your account, enable two-factor authentication.

  3. If you have a Cloudflare contact (Enterprise only), ask them to set up your account as a multi-user organization. Account members will need:

Best practices

If you are creating an account for your team or a business, we recommend choosing an email alias or distribution list for your Email, such as cloudflare@example.com.

This email address is the main point of contact for your Cloudflare billing, usage notifications, and account recovery.