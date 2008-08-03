Create a Cloudflare account

To create a new Cloudflare account:

Sign up ↗ on the Cloudflare dashboard. To secure your account, enable two-factor authentication. If you have a Cloudflare contact (Enterprise only), ask them to set up your account as a multi-user organization. Account members will need: Access permissions to read or edit applications and Access policies.

permissions to read or edit applications and Access policies. Gateway permissions to read or edit Gateway policies.

permissions to read or edit Gateway policies. PII permissions to view user information in Gateway activity logs.

Best practices

If you are creating an account for your team or a business, we recommend choosing an email alias or distribution list for your Email, such as cloudflare@example.com .

This email address is the main point of contact for your Cloudflare billing, usage notifications, and account recovery.