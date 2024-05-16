Configurations

Both Custom and Managed Lists are located in the account settings. Refer to Features by plan type for more information on plan eligibility.

​​ Custom Lists

Using a Custom List is an alternative to creating individual Firewall rules with long lists of IP addresses or other types of identifiers. They are easier to read and update, especially when they are used across many security rules. Lists are often used in conjuction with in-house or third party security feeds.

​​ Managed Lists

The following lists are managed by the Cloudflare team and are regularly updated.

Display name Name in expressions Description Cloudflare Open Proxies cf.open_proxies IP addresses of known open HTTP and SOCKS proxy endpoints, which are frequently used to launch attacks and hide attackers identity. Cloudflare Anonymizers cf.anonymizer IP addresses of known anonymizers (Open SOCKS Proxies, VPNs, and TOR nodes). Cloudflare VPNs cf.vpn IP addresses of known VPN servers.

Cloudflare primarily detects VPN traffic that passes through our public resolver at 1.1.1.1. Additionally, Cloudflare can identify major VPNs based on their published IP addresses. Managed Lists for VPNs allow you to block these categories of detected VPNs. However, it’s important to clarify that Cloudflare does not detect and block all VPNs at this time. Cloudflare is continually working to improve our detection capabilities and expand our coverage to include a wider range of VPN services.

Cloudflare Malware cf.malware IP addresses of known sources of malware. Cloudflare Botnets, Command and Control Servers cf.botnetcc IP addresses of known botnet command-and-control servers.

​​ Creating a rule

Refer to Use lists in expressions to learn how to invoke a Managed List.