Configurations

Application Security (Learning Path)
Both Custom and Managed Lists are located in the account settings. Refer to Features by plan type for more information on plan eligibility.

​​ Custom Lists

Using a Custom List is an alternative to creating individual Firewall rules with long lists of IP addresses or other types of identifiers. They are easier to read and update, especially when they are used across many security rules. Lists are often used in conjuction with in-house or third party security feeds.

​​ Managed Lists

The following lists are managed by the Cloudflare team and are regularly updated.

Display nameName in expressionsDescription
Cloudflare Open Proxiescf.open_proxiesIP addresses of known open HTTP and SOCKS proxy endpoints, which are frequently used to launch attacks and hide attackers identity.
Cloudflare Anonymizerscf.anonymizerIP addresses of known anonymizers (Open SOCKS Proxies, VPNs, and TOR nodes).
Cloudflare VPNscf.vpnIP addresses of known VPN servers.
Cloudflare Malwarecf.malwareIP addresses of known sources of malware.
Cloudflare Botnets, Command and Control Serverscf.botnetccIP addresses of known botnet command-and-control servers.

​​ Creating a rule

Refer to Use lists in expressions to learn how to invoke a Managed List.




