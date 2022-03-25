Using Cloudflare’s Time Service
Network Time Protocol (NTP) is an Internet protocol designed to synchronize time between computer systems communicating over unreliable and variable-latency network paths. Cloudflare offers its version of NTP for free so you can use our global Anycast network to synchronize time from our closest server.
To use our NTP server, change the time configuration in your device to point to
time.cloudflare.com.
MacOs
To have your Mac to synchronize time from
time.cloudflare.com:
- Go to System Preferences.
- Go to Date & Time.
- Click the lock icon on the bottom left to make changes.
- Enter your password.
- Next to Set date and time automatically, enter
time.cloudflare.com.
Windows
To have your Windows machine synchronize time from
time.cloudflare.com:
- Go to Control Panel.
- Go to Clock and Region.
- Click Date and Time.
- Go to the Internet Time tab.
- Click Change settings..
- For Server:, type
time.cloudflare.comand click Update now.
- Click OK.