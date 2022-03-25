Cloudflare Docs
Time-Services
Cloudflare Docs
Time Services
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Time Services on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Using Cloudflare’s Time Service

Network Time Protocol (NTP) is an Internet protocol designed to synchronize time between computer systems communicating over unreliable and variable-latency network paths. Cloudflare offers its version of NTP for free so you can use our global Anycast network to synchronize time from our closest server.

To use our NTP server, change the time configuration in your device to point to time.cloudflare.com.

MacOs

To have your Mac to synchronize time from time.cloudflare.com:

  1. Go to System Preferences.
  2. Go to Date & Time.
  3. Click the lock icon on the bottom left to make changes.
  4. Enter your password.
  5. Next to Set date and time automatically, enter time.cloudflare.com.

Screenshot of updating the Date & Time settings on machine running MacOS

Windows

To have your Windows machine synchronize time from time.cloudflare.com:

  1. Go to Control Panel.
  2. Go to Clock and Region.
  3. Click Date and Time.
  4. Go to the Internet Time tab.
  5. Click Change settings..
  6. For Server:, type time.cloudflare.com and click Update now.
  7. Click OK.

Screenshot of updating the Date and Time settings on machine running Windows