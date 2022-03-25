Using Cloudflare’s Time Service

Network Time Protocol External link icon Open external link (NTP) is an Internet protocol designed to synchronize time between computer systems communicating over unreliable and variable-latency network paths. Cloudflare offers its version of NTP for free so you can use our global Anycast network External link icon Open external link to synchronize time from our closest server.

To use our NTP server, change the time configuration in your device to point to time.cloudflare.com .

To have your Mac to synchronize time from time.cloudflare.com :

Go to System Preferences. Go to Date & Time. Click the lock icon on the bottom left to make changes. Enter your password. Next to Set date and time automatically, enter time.cloudflare.com .

To have your Windows machine synchronize time from time.cloudflare.com :