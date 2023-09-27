Introduction to Vectorize

Get started

Vectorize is in public beta Vectorize is currently in public beta and is enabled for all developers on Workers paid plans. During the beta, you may run into bugs and instability which may make it unsuitable for production-facing workloads. Read the announcement blog External link icon Open external link to learn more about Vectorize.

Vectorize is Cloudflare’s vector database. Vector databases allow you to use machine learning (ML) models to perform semantic search, recommendation, classification and anomaly detection tasks, as well as provide context to LLMs (Large Language Models).

This guide will instruct you through:

Creating your first Vectorize index.

Connecting a Cloudflare Worker to your index.

to your index. Inserting and performing a similarity search by querying your index.

To continue:

​​ 1. Create a Worker

New to Workers? Refer to How Workers works to learn about the Workers serverless execution model works. Go to the Workers Get started guide to set up your first Worker.

You will create a new project that will contain a Worker script, which will act as the client application for your Vectorize index.

Create a new project named vectorize-tutorial by running:



$ npm create cloudflare@latest

When setting up your vectorize-tutorial Worker, answering the questions as below:

Enter vectorize-tutorial as the directory for where you want to create your application.

as the directory for where you want to create your application. Choose "Hello World Worker" for the type of application.

for the type of application. Select yes to using TypeScript.

to using TypeScript. Select yes to using Git.

to using Git. Select no to deploying.

This will create a new vectorize-tutorial directory. Your new vectorize-tutorial directory will include:

A "Hello World" Worker at src/index.ts

at A wrangler.toml configuration file. wrangler.toml is how your vectorize-tutorial Worker will access your index.

If you are familiar with Cloudflare Workers, or initializing projects in a Continuous Integration (CI) environment, initialize a new project non-interactively by setting CI=true as an environmental variable when running create cloudflare@latest . For example: CI=true npm create cloudflare@latest vectorize-tutorial --type=simple --git --ts --deploy=false will create a basic “Hello World” project ready to build on.

​​ 2. Create an index

A vector database is distinct from a traditional SQL or NoSQL database: it is designed to store vector embeddings, which are representations of data, but not the original data itself.

To create your first Vectorize index, change into the directory you just created for your Workers project:



$ cd vectorize-tutorial

To create an index, you will need to use the wrangler vectorize create command and provide a name for the index. A good index name is:

A combination of ASCII characters, shorter than 32 characters, and uses dashes (-) instead of spaces.

Descriptive of the use-case and environment - for example, “production-doc-search” or “dev-recommendation-engine”

Only used for describing the index, and is not directly referenced in code.

In addition, you will need to define both the dimensions of the vectors you will store in the index, as well as the distance metric used to determine similar vectors when creating the index. This configuration cannot be changed later, as a vector database is configured for a fixed vector configuration. Wrangler version 3.10 required Vectorize requires wrangler version 3.10 or later. Ensure you have the latest version of wrangler installed, or use npx wrangler@latest vectorize to always use the latest version.

Run the following wrangler vectorize command:



$ npx wrangler vectorize create tutorial-index --dimensions=3 --metric=cosine ✅ Successfully created index 'tutorial-index' [[vectorize]] binding = "VECTORIZE_INDEX" index_name = "tutorial-index"

This will create a new vector database, and output the binding configuration needed in the next step.

​​ 3. Bind your Worker to your index

You must create a binding for your Worker to connect to your Vectorize index. Bindings allow your Workers to access resources, like Vectorize or R2, from Cloudflare Workers. You create bindings by updating your wrangler.toml file.

To bind your index to your Worker, add the following to the end of your wrangler.toml file:

wrangler.toml [ [ [ vectorize ] ] binding = "VECTORIZE_INDEX" index_name = "tutorial-index"

Specifically:

The value (string) you set for <BINDING_NAME> will be used to reference this database in your Worker. In this tutorial, name your binding VECTORIZE_INDEX .

will be used to reference this database in your Worker. In this tutorial, name your binding . The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name External link icon Open external link . For example, binding = "MY_INDEX" or binding = "PROD_SEARCH_INDEX" would both be valid names for the binding.

. For example, or would both be valid names for the binding. Your binding is available in your Worker at env.<BINDING_NAME> and the Vectorize client API is exposed on this binding for use within your Workers application.

​​ 4. Insert vectors

Before we can query a vector database, we need to insert vectors for it to query against. In practice, these vectors would be generated from data (text, images, etc) we pass to a machine learning model, but we’re going to define some static vectors to illustrate how vector search works on its own.

First, go to your vectorize-tutorial Worker and open the src/index.ts file. The index.ts file is where you configure your Worker’s interactions with your Vectorize index.

Clear the content of index.ts . Paste the following code snippet into your index.ts file. On the env parameter, replace <BINDING_NAME> with VECTORIZE_INDEX :

src/index.ts export interface Env { VECTORIZE_INDEX : VectorizeIndex ; } const sampleVectors : Array < VectorizeVector > = [ { id : '1' , values : [ 32.4 , 74.1 , 3.2 ] , metadata : { url : '/products/sku/13913913' } } , { id : '2' , values : [ 15.1 , 19.2 , 15.8 ] , metadata : { url : '/products/sku/10148191' } } , { id : '3' , values : [ 0.16 , 1.2 , 3.8 ] , metadata : { url : '/products/sku/97913813' } } , { id : '4' , values : [ 75.1 , 67.1 , 29.9 ] , metadata : { url : '/products/sku/418313' } } , { id : '5' , values : [ 58.8 , 6.7 , 3.4 ] , metadata : { url : '/products/sku/55519183' } } , ] ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) : Promise < Response > { let path = new URL ( request . url ) . pathname ; if ( path . startsWith ( "/favicon" ) ) { return new Response ( '' , { status : 404 } ) ; } if ( path . startsWith ( "/insert" ) ) { let inserted = await env . VECTORIZE_INDEX . insert ( sampleVectors ) ; return Response . json ( inserted ) ; } return Response . json ( { text : "nothing to do... yet" } , { status : 404 } ) } } ;

In the code above, you:

Define a binding to your Vectorize index from your Workers code. This binding matches the binding value you set in wrangler.toml under [[vectorize]]

value you set in under Specify a set of example vectors that you will query against in the next step

Insert those vectors into the index and confirm it was successful.

In the next step, you will expand the Worker to query the index and the vectors we insert.

​​ 5. Query vectors

In this step, we will take a vector representing an incoming query and use it to search our index.

src/index.ts export interface Env { VECTORIZE_INDEX : VectorizeIndex ; } const sampleVectors : Array < VectorizeVector > = [ { id : '1' , values : [ 32.4 , 74.1 , 3.2 ] , metadata : { url : '/products/sku/13913913' } } , { id : '2' , values : [ 15.1 , 19.2 , 15.8 ] , metadata : { url : '/products/sku/10148191' } } , { id : '3' , values : [ 0.16 , 1.2 , 3.8 ] , metadata : { url : '/products/sku/97913813' } } , { id : '4' , values : [ 75.1 , 67.1 , 29.9 ] , metadata : { url : '/products/sku/418313' } } , { id : '5' , values : [ 58.8 , 6.7 , 3.4 ] , metadata : { url : '/products/sku/55519183' } } , ] ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) : Promise < Response > { let path = new URL ( request . url ) . pathname ; if ( path . startsWith ( "/favicon" ) ) { return new Response ( '' , { status : 404 } ) ; } if ( path . startsWith ( "/insert" ) ) { let inserted = await env . VECTORIZE_INDEX . insert ( sampleVectors ) ; return Response . json ( inserted ) ; } let queryVector : Array < number > = [ 54.8 , 5.5 , 3.1 ] ; let matches = await env . VECTORIZE_INDEX . query ( queryVector , { topK : 3 , returnVectors : true } ) ; return Response . json ( { matches : matches , } ) ; } , } ;

​​ 6. Deploy your Worker

Before deploying your Worker globally, log in with your Cloudflare account by running:



$ wrangler login

You will be directed to a web page asking you to log in to the Cloudflare dashboard. After you have logged in, you will be asked if Wrangler can make changes to your Cloudflare account. Scroll down and select Allow to continue.

From here, you can deploy your Worker to make your project accessible on the Internet. To deploy your Worker, run:



$ npx wrangler deploy

​​ 7. Query your index

You can now visit the URL for your newly created project to insert vectors and then query them. With the URL for your deployed Worker - e.g. https://vectorize-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/ - open your browser and:

Insert our vectors first by visiting /insert — this should return the below:



{ "count" : 5 , "ids" : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] }

Subsequent visits will return count:0 as you cannot .insert() the same vector IDs.

Query our index - we expect our query vector of [54.8, 5.5, 3.1] to be closest to vector ID 5 - by visting the root path of / . This will return the three ( topK: 3 ) closest matches, as well as their vector values and metadata.

You will see that vectorId: 5 has a score of 0.999909486 : because we’re using cosine as our distance metric, the closer the score to 1.0 , the closer our vectors are.



{ "matches" : { "count" : 3 , "matches" : [ { "score" : 0.999909486 , "vectorId" : "5" , "vector" : { "id" : "5" , "values" : [ 58.79999923706055 , 6.699999809265137 , 3.4000000953674316 ] , "metadata" : { "url" : "/products/sku/55519183" } } } , { "score" : 0.789848214 , "vectorId" : "4" , "vector" : { "id" : "4" , "values" : [ 75.0999984741211 , 67.0999984741211 , 29.899999618530273 ] , "metadata" : { "url" : "/products/sku/418313" } } } , { "score" : 0.611976262 , "vectorId" : "2" , "vector" : { "id" : "2" , "values" : [ 15.100000381469727 , 19.200000762939453 , 15.800000190734863 ] , "metadata" : { "url" : "/products/sku/10148191" } } } ] } }

From here, we could experiment by passing a different queryVector and observing the results: the matches and the score should change based on the change in distance between the query vector and the vectors in our index.

In a real-world application, the queryVector would be the vector embedding representation of a query from a user or system, and our sampleVectors would be generated from real content. To build on this example, see the vector search tutorial that combines Workers AI + Vectorize to build an end-to-end application with Workers.

​​ Next steps