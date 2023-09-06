Changelog
Subscribe to all Changelog posts via RSS.
|Product
|Title
|Date
|Description
|Zaraz
|Zaraz · 2023-09-06
|2023-09-06
|Zaraz
|Zaraz · 2023-09-05
|2023-09-05
|Turnstile
|Turnstile · 2023-08-24
|2023-08-24
|Notifications
|Notifications · 2023-08-23
|2023-08-23
|Pages
|Pages · 2023-08-23
|2023-08-23
|Zaraz
|Zaraz · 2023-08-21
|2023-08-21
|D1
|Row count now returned per query
|2023-08-19
D1 now returns a count of
The
Refer to D1 pricing documentation to understand how reads and writes are measured. D1 remains free to use during the alpha period.
|D1
|Bind D1 from the Cloudflare dashboard
|2023-08-09
You can now bind a D1 database to your Workers directly in the Cloudflare dashboard. To bind D1 from the Cloudflare dashboard, select your Worker project -> Settings -> Variables -> and select D1 Database Bindings.
Note: If you have previously deployed a Worker with a D1 database binding with a version of
Legacy D1 alpha users who had previously prefixed their database binding manually with
We recommend all D1 alpha users begin using wrangler
|Stream
|Scheduled Deletion
|2023-08-08
Stream now supports adding a scheduled deletion date to new and existing videos. Live inputs support deletion policies for automatic recording deletion.
For more, refer to the video on demand or live input docs.
|D1
|Per-database limit now 500 MB
|2023-08-01
Databases using D1’s new storage subsystem can now grow to 500 MB each, up from the previous 100 MB limit. This applies to both existing and newly created databases.
Refer to Limits to learn about D1’s limits.
|Pages
|Pages · 2023-08-01
|2023-08-01
|Turnstile
|Turnstile · 2023-07-31
|2023-07-31
|D1
|New default storage subsystem
|2023-07-27
Databases created via the Cloudflare dashboard and Wrangler (as of
To understand which storage subsystem your database uses, run
Databases with
|D1
|Time Travel
|2023-07-27
Time Travel is now available. Time Travel allows you to restore a D1 database back to any minute within the last 30 days (Workers Paid plan) or 7 days (Workers Free plan), at no additional cost for storage or restore operations.
Refer to the Time Travel documentation to learn how to travel backwards in time.
Databases using D1’s new storage subsystem can use Time Travel. Time Travel replaces the snapshot-based backups used for legacy alpha databases.
|Workers
|Workers · 2023-07-14
|2023-07-14
|Pages
|Pages · 2023-07-11
|2023-07-11
|Pages
|Pages · 2023-07-10
|2023-07-10
|Workers
|Workers · 2023-07-07
|2023-07-07
|R2
|R2 · 2023-07-05
|2023-07-05
|D1
|Metrics and analytics
|2023-06-28
You can now view per-database metrics via both the Cloudflare dashboard and the GraphQL Analytics API.
D1 currently exposes read & writes per second, query response size, and query latency percentiles.
|Workers
|Workers · 2023-06-22
|2023-06-22
|R2
|R2 · 2023-06-21
|2023-06-21
|Workers
|Workers · 2023-06-19
|2023-06-19
|D1
|Generated columns documentation
|2023-06-16
|New documentation has been published on how to use D1’s support for generated columns to define columns that are dynamically generated on write (or read). Generated columns allow you to extract data from JSON objects or use the output of other SQL functions.
|R2
|R2 · 2023-06-16
|2023-06-16
|D1
|Deprecating Error.cause
|2023-06-12
As of
To facilitate a transition from the previous
|Workers
|Workers · 2023-06-09
|2023-06-09
|Workers
|Workers · 2023-05-26
|2023-05-26
|Turnstile
|Turnstile · 2023-05-25
|2023-05-25
|D1
|New experimental backend
|2023-05-19
D1 has a new experimental storage back end that dramatically improves query throughput, latency and reliability. The experimental back end will become the default back end in the near future. To create a database using the experimental backend, use
Read more about the experimental back end in the announcement blog.
|D1
|Location hints
|2023-05-19
|You can now provide a location hint when creating a D1 database, which will influence where the leader (writer) is located. By default, D1 will automatically create your database in a location close to where you issued the request to create a database. In most cases this allows D1 to choose the optimal location for your database on your behalf.
|Pages
|Pages · 2023-05-19
|2023-05-19
|D1
|Query JSON
|2023-05-17
|New documentation has been published that covers D1’s extensive JSON function support. JSON functions allow you to parse, query and modify JSON directly from your SQL queries, reducing the number of round trips to your database, or data queried.
|Pages
|Pages · 2023-05-17
|2023-05-17
|Pages
|Pages · 2023-05-16
|2023-05-16
|Stream
|Multiple audio tracks now generally available
|2023-05-16
Stream supports adding multiple audio tracks to an existing video.
For more, refer to the documentation to get started.
|Workers
|Workers · 2023-05-16
|2023-05-16
|Workers
|Workers · 2023-05-15
|2023-05-15
|Workers
|Workers · 2023-05-12
|2023-05-12
|Workers
|Workers · 2023-05-05
|2023-05-05
|Workers
|Workers · 2023-04-28
|2023-04-28
|Stream
|Player Enhancement Properties
|2023-04-26
Cloudflare Stream now supports player enhancement properties.
With player enhancements, you can modify your video player to incorporate elements of your branding, such as your logo, and customize additional options to present to your viewers.
For more, refer to the documentation to get started.
|Notifications
|Notifications · 2023-04-19
|2023-04-19
|Turnstile
|Turnstile · 2023-04-17
|2023-04-17
|Workers
|Workers · 2023-04-14
|2023-04-14
|Workers
|Workers · 2023-04-10
|2023-04-10
|R2
|R2 · 2023-04-01
|2023-04-01
|Queues
|Consumer concurrency (enabled)
|2023-03-28
|Queue consumers will now automatically scale up based on the number of messages being written to the queue. To control or limit concurrency, you can explicitly define a
max_concurrency for your consumer.
|Workers
|Workers · 2023-03-24
|2023-03-24
|Pages
|Pages · 2023-03-23
|2023-03-23
|Stream
|Limits for downloadable MP4s for live recordings
|2023-03-21
Previously, generating a download for a live recording exceeding four hours resulted in failure.
To fix the issue, now video downloads are only available for live recordings under four hours. Live recordings exceeding four hours can still be played but cannot be downloaded.
|Pages
|Pages · 2023-03-20
|2023-03-20
|R2
|R2 · 2023-03-16
|2023-03-16
|Queues
|Consumer concurrency (upcoming)
|2023-03-15
Queue consumers will soon automatically scale up concurrently as a queues’ backlog grows in order to keep overall message processing latency down. Concurrency will be enabled on all existing queues by 2023-03-28.
To opt-out, or to configure a fixed maximum concurrency, set
To opt-in, you do not need to take any action: your consumer will begin to scale out as needed to keep up with your message backlog. It will scale back down as the backlog shrinks, and/or if a consumer starts to generate a higher rate of errors. To learn more about how consumers scale, refer to the consumer concurrency documentation.
|Notifications
|Notifications · 2023-03-13
|2023-03-13
|Workers
|Workers · 2023-03-09
|2023-03-09
|Turnstile
|Turnstile · 2023-03-06
|2023-03-06
|Workers
|Workers · 2023-03-06
|2023-03-06
|Notifications
|Notifications · 2023-03-02
|2023-03-02
|Queues
|Explicit acknowledgement (new feature)
|2023-03-02
You can now acknowledge individual messages with a batch by calling
This allows you to mark a message as delivered as you process it within a batch, and avoids the entire batch from being redelivered if your consumer throws an error during batch processing. This can be particularly useful when you are calling external APIs, writing messages to a database, or otherwise performing non-idempotent actions on individual messages within a batch.
|Queues
|Higher per-queue throughput
|2023-03-01
|The per-queue throughput limit has now been raised to 400 messages per second.
|Turnstile
|Turnstile · 2023-02-15
|2023-02-15
|Pages
|Analytics Engine now available in Functions
|2023-02-14
|Workers
|Workers · 2023-02-06
|2023-02-06
|Turnstile
|Turnstile · 2023-02-01
|2023-02-01
|R2
|R2 · 2023-01-27
|2023-01-27
|Workers
|Workers · 2023-01-13
|2023-01-13
|Pages
|Queues now available in Functions
|2023-01-05
|Stream
|Earlier detection (and rejection) of non-video uploads
|2023-01-04
Cloudflare Stream now detects non-video content on upload using the POST API and returns a 400 Bad Request HTTP error with code
Previously, if you or one of your users attempted to upload a file that is not a video (ex: an image), the request to upload would appear successful, but then fail to be encoded later on.
With this change, Stream responds to the upload request with an error, allowing you to give users immediate feedback if they attempt to upload non-video content.
|Pages
|API messaging update
|2022-12-15
|Updated all API messaging to be more helpful.
|Queues
|sendBatch support
|2022-12-13
|The JavaScript API for Queue producers now includes a
sendBatch method which supports sending up to 100 messages at a time.
|Queues
|Increased per-account limits
|2022-12-12
|Queues now allows developers to create up to 100 queues per account, up from the initial beta limit of 10 per account. This limit will continue to increase over time.
|Turnstile
|Turnstile · 2022-12-12
|2022-12-12
|Stream
|Faster mp4 downloads of live recordings
|2022-12-08
|Generating MP4 downloads of live stream recordings is now significantly faster. For more, refer to the docs.
|R2
|R2 · 2022-12-07
|2022-12-07
|Pages
|Ability to delete aliased deployments
|2022-12-01
|R2
|R2 · 2022-11-30
|2022-11-30
|Stream
|Multiple audio tracks (closed beta)
|2022-11-29
Stream now supports adding multiple audio tracks to an existing video upload. This allows you to:
To request an invite to the beta, refer to this post.
|Stream
|VP9 support for WebRTC live streams (beta)
|2022-11-22
Cloudflare Stream now supports VP9 when streaming using WebRTC (WHIP), currently in beta.
|R2
|R2 · 2022-11-21
|2022-11-21
|Pages
|Deep linking to a Pages deployment
|2022-11-19
|Pages
|Functions GA and other updates
|2022-11-17
|R2
|R2 · 2022-11-17
|2022-11-17
|Pages
|Service bindings now available in Functions
|2022-11-15
|Turnstile
|Turnstile · 2022-11-11
|2022-11-11
|R2
|R2 · 2022-11-08
|2022-11-08
|Stream
|Reduced time to start WebRTC streaming and playback with Trickle ICE
|2022-11-08
Cloudflare Stream’s WHIP and WHEP implementations now support Trickle ICE, reducing the time it takes to initialize WebRTC connections, and increasing compatibility with WHIP and WHEP clients.
For more, refer to the docs.
|Stream
|Deprecating the ‘per-video’ Analytics API
|2022-11-07
The “per-video” analytics API is being deprecated. If you still use this API, you will need to switch to using the GraphQL Analytics API by February 1, 2023. After this date, the per-video analytics API will be no longer available.
The GraphQL Analytics API provides the same functionality and more, with additional filters and metrics, as well as the ability to fetch data about multiple videos in a single request. Queries are faster, more reliable, and built on a shared analytics system that you can use across many Cloudflare products.
For more about this change and how to migrate existing API queries, refer to this post and the GraphQL Analytics API docs.
|Pages
|- Ansi color codes in build logs
|2022-11-03
|Build log now supports ansi color codes.
|Stream
|Create an unlimited number of live inputs
|2022-11-01
Cloudflare Stream now has no limit on the number of live inputs you can create. Stream is designed to allow your end-users to go live — live inputs can be created quickly on-demand via a single API request for each of user of your platform or app.
For more on creating and managing live inputs, get started with the docs.
|R2
|R2 · 2022-10-28
|2022-10-28
|Turnstile
|Turnstile · 2022-10-28
|2022-10-28
|R2
|R2 · 2022-10-26
|2022-10-26
|Turnstile
|Turnstile · 2022-10-24
|2022-10-24
|Stream
|More accurate bandwidth estimates for live video playback
|2022-10-20
When playing live video, Cloudflare Stream now provides significantly more accurate estimates of the bandwidth needs of each quality level to client video players. This ensures that live video plays at the highest quality that viewers have adequate bandwidth to play.
As live video is streamed to Cloudflare, we transcode it to make it available to viewers at mulitple quality levels. During transcoding, we learn about the real bandwidth needs of each segment of video at each quality level, and use this to provide an estimate of the bandwidth requirements of each quality level the in HLS (
If a live stream contains content with low visual complexity, like a slideshow presentation, the bandwidth estimates provided in the HLS manifest will be lower, ensuring that the most viewers possible view the highest quality level, since it requires relatively little bandwidth. Conversely, if a live stream contains content with high visual complexity, like live sports with motion and camera panning, the bandwidth estimates provided in the HLS manifest will be higher, ensuring that viewers with inadequate bandwidth switch down to a lower quality level, and their playback does not buffer.
This change is particularly helpful if you’re building a platform or application that allows your end users to create their own live streams, where these end users have their own streaming software and hardware that you can’t control. Because this new functionality adapts based on the live video we receive, rather than just the configuration advertised by the broadcaster, even in cases where your end users’ settings are less than ideal, client video players will not receive excessively high estimates of bandwidth requirements, causing playback quality to decrease unnecessarily. Your end users don’t have to be OBS Studio experts in order to get high quality video playback.
No work is required on your end — this change applies to all live inputs, for all customers of Cloudflare Stream. For more, refer to the docs.
|R2
|R2 · 2022-10-19
|2022-10-19
|Turnstile
|Turnstile · 2022-10-13
|2022-10-13
|Turnstile
|Turnstile · 2022-10-11
|2022-10-11
|R2
|R2 · 2022-10-06
|2022-10-06
|Pages
|Deep linking to a Pages project
|2022-10-05
|Stream
|AV1 Codec support for live streams and recordings (beta)
|2022-10-05
Cloudflare Stream now supports playback of live videos and live recordings using the AV1 codec, which uses 46% less bandwidth than H.264.
For more, read the blog post or the get started with the docs.
|R2
|R2 · 2022-09-29
|2022-09-29
|R2
|R2 · 2022-09-28
|2022-09-28
|R2
|R2 · 2022-09-27
|2022-09-27
|Stream
|WebRTC live streaming and playback (beta)
|2022-09-27
Cloudflare Stream now supports live video streaming over WebRTC, with sub-second latency, to unlimited concurrent viewers.
For more, read the blog post or the get started with example code in the docs.
|R2
|R2 · 2022-09-19
|2022-09-19
|Stream
|Manually control when you start and stop simulcasting
|2022-09-15
|You can now enable and disable individual live outputs via the API or Stream dashboard, allowing you to control precisely when you start and stop simulcasting to specific destinations like YouTube and Twitch. For more, read the docs.
|Pages
|Increased domain limits
|2022-09-12
Previously, all plans had a maximum of 10 custom domains per project.
Now, the limits are:
|Pages
|Support for _routes.json
|2022-09-08
|R2
|R2 · 2022-09-06
|2022-09-06
|Pages
|Increased build log expiration time
|2022-08-25
|Build log expiration time increased from 2 weeks to 1 year.
|R2
|R2 · 2022-08-17
|2022-08-17
|Stream
|Unique subdomain for your Stream Account
|2022-08-15
URLs in the Stream Dashboard and Stream API now use a subdomain specific to your Cloudflare Account:
No action is required from you, unless you use Content Security Policy (CSP) on your website. For more on CSP, read the docs.
|Pages
|New bindings supported
|2022-08-08
|R2
|R2 · 2022-08-06
|2022-08-06
|Stream
|Clip videos using the Stream API
|2022-08-02
|You can now change the start and end times of a video uploaded to Cloudflare Stream. For more information, refer to Clip videos.
|R2
|R2 · 2022-07-30
|2022-07-30
|Stream
|Live inputs
|2022-07-26
The Live Inputs API now supports optional pagination, search, and filter parameters. For more information, refer to the Live Inputs API documentation.
|R2
|R2 · 2022-07-21
|2022-07-21
|R2
|R2 · 2022-07-20
|2022-07-20
|R2
|R2 · 2022-07-19
|2022-07-19
|R2
|R2 · 2022-07-14
|2022-07-14
|R2
|R2 · 2022-07-13
|2022-07-13
|R2
|R2 · 2022-07-06
|2022-07-06
|Pages
|Added support for .dev.vars in wrangler pages
|2022-07-05
Pages now supports
This functionality requires Wrangler v2.0.16 or higher.
|R2
|R2 · 2022-07-01
|2022-07-01
|R2
|R2 · 2022-06-17
|2022-06-17
|R2
|R2 · 2022-06-16
|2022-06-16
|Pages
|Added deltas to wrangler pages publish
|2022-06-13
Pages has added deltas to
We now keep track of the files that make up each deployment and intelligently only upload the files that we have not seen. This means that similar subsequent deployments should only need to upload a minority of files and this will hopefully make uploads even faster.
This functionality requires Wrangler v2.0.11 or higher.
|R2
|R2 · 2022-06-13
|2022-06-13
|R2
|R2 · 2022-06-10
|2022-06-10
|Pages
|Added branch alias to PR comments
|2022-06-08
|R2
|R2 · 2022-05-27
|2022-05-27
|Stream
|Picture-in-Picture support
|2022-05-24
The Stream Player now displays a button to activate Picture-in-Picture mode, if the viewer’s web browser supports the Picture-in-Picture API.
|R2
|R2 · 2022-05-20
|2022-05-20
|R2
|R2 · 2022-05-17
|2022-05-17
|R2
|R2 · 2022-05-16
|2022-05-16
|Stream
|Creator ID property
|2022-05-13
During or after uploading a video to Stream, you can now specify a value for a new field,
|R2
|R2 · 2022-05-06
|2022-05-06
|R2
|R2 · 2022-05-05
|2022-05-05
|R2
|R2 · 2022-05-03
|2022-05-03
|R2
|R2 · 2022-04-14
|2022-04-14
|R2
|R2 · 2022-04-04
|2022-04-04
|Stream
|Analytics panel in Stream Dashboard
|2022-03-17
|The Stream Dashboard now has an analytics panel that shows the number of minutes of both live and recorded video delivered. This view can be filtered by Creator ID, Video UID, and Country. For more in-depth analytics data, refer to the bulk analytics documentation.
|Stream
|Custom letterbox color configuration option for Stream Player
|2022-03-16
|The Stream Player can now be configured to use a custom letterbox color, displayed around the video (’letterboxing’ or ‘pillarboxing’) when the video’s aspect ratio does not match the player’s aspect ratio. Refer to the documentation on configuring the Stream Player here.
|Stream
|Support for SRT live streaming protocol
|2022-03-10
Cloudflare Stream now supports the SRT live streaming protocol. SRT is a modern, actively maintained streaming video protocol that delivers lower latency, and better resilience against unpredictable network conditions. SRT supports newer video codecs and makes it easier to use accessibility features such as captions and multiple audio tracks.
For more, read the blog post.
|Stream
|Faster video quality switching in Stream Player
|2022-02-17
|When viewers manually change the resolution of video they want to receive in the Stream Player, this change now happens immediately, rather than once the existing resolution playback buffer has finished playing.
|Stream
|Volume and playback controls accessible during playback of VAST Ads
|2022-02-09
When viewing ads in the VAST format in the Stream Player, viewers can now manually start and stop the video, or control the volume.
|Stream
|DASH and HLS manifest URLs accessible in Stream Dashboard
|2022-01-25
|If you choose to use a third-party player with Cloudflare Stream, you can now easily access HLS and DASH manifest URLs from within the Stream Dashboard. For more about using Stream with third-party players, read the docs here.
|Stream
|Input health status in the Stream Dashboard
|2022-01-22
|When a live input is connected, the Stream Dashboard now displays technical details about the connection, which can be used to debug configuration issues.
|Stream
|Live viewer count in the Stream Player
|2022-01-06
|The Stream Player now shows the total number of people currently watching a video live.
|Stream
|Webhook notifications for live stream connections events
|2022-01-04
|You can now configure Stream to send webhooks each time a live stream connects and disconnects. For more information, refer to the Webhooks documentation.
|Stream
|FedRAMP Support
|2021-12-07
The Stream Player can now be served from a FedRAMP compliant subdomain.
|Stream
|24/7 Live streaming support
|2021-11-23
|You can now use Cloudflare Stream for 24/7 live streaming.
|Stream
|Persistent Live Stream IDs
|2021-11-17
|You can now start and stop live broadcasts without having to provide a new video UID to the Stream Player (or your own player) each time the stream starts and stops. Read the docs.
|Stream
|MP4 video file downloads for live videos
|2021-10-14
|Once a live video has ended and been recorded, you can now give viewers the option to download an MP4 video file of the live recording. For more, read the docs here.
|Stream
|Serverless Live Streaming
|2021-09-30
Stream now supports live video content! For more information, read the blog post and get started by reading the docs.
|Stream
|Thumbnail previews in Stream Player seek bar
|2021-07-26
|The Stream Player now displays preview images when viewers hover their mouse over the seek bar, making it easier to skip to a specific part of a video.
|Stream
|MP4 video file downloads (GA)
|2021-07-26
|All Cloudflare Stream customers can now give viewers the option to download videos uploaded to Stream as an MP4 video file. For more, read the docs here.
|Stream
|Stream Connect (open beta)
|2021-07-10
You can now opt-in to the Stream Connect beta, and use Cloudflare Stream to restream live video to any platform that accepts RTMPS input, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.
|Stream
|Simplified signed URL token generation
|2021-06-10
|You can now obtain a signed URL token via a single API request, without needing to generate signed tokens in your own application. Read the docs.
|Stream
|Stream Connect (closed beta)
|2021-06-08
You can now use Cloudflare Stream to restream or simulcast live video to any platform that accepts RTMPS input, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.
|Stream
|MP4 video file downloads (beta)
|2021-05-03
|You can now give your viewers the option to download videos uploaded to Stream as an MP4 video file. For more, read the docs here.
|Stream
|Picture quality improvements
|2021-03-29
|Cloudflare Stream now encodes videos with fewer artifacts, resulting in improved video quality for your viewers.
|Stream
|Improved client bandwidth hints for third-party video players
|2021-03-25
|If you use Cloudflare Stream with a third party player, and send the
clientBandwidthHint parameter in requests to fetch video manifests, Cloudflare Stream now selects the ideal resolution to provide to your client player more intelligently. This ensures your viewers receive the ideal resolution for their network connection.
|Stream
|Improved client bandwidth hints for third-party video players
|2021-03-25
|If you use Cloudflare Stream with a third party player, and send the
clientBandwidthHint parameter in requests to fetch video manifests, Cloudflare Stream now selects the ideal resolution to provide to your client player more intelligently. This ensures your viewers receive the ideal resolution for their network connection.
|Stream
|Less bandwidth, identical video quality
|2021-03-17
|Cloudflare Stream now delivers video using 3-10x less bandwidth, with no reduction in quality. This ensures faster playback for your viewers with less buffering, particularly when viewers have slower network connections.
|Stream
|Stream Player 2.0 (preview)
|2021-03-10
A brand new version of the Stream Player is now available for preview. New features include:
For more, refer to this post on the Cloudflare Community Forum.
|Stream
|Faster video encoding
|2021-03-04
|Videos uploaded to Cloudflare Stream are now available to view 5x sooner, reducing the time your users wait between uploading and viewing videos.
|Stream
|Removed weekly upload limit, increased max video upload size
|2021-01-17
|You can now upload videos up to 30GB in size to Cloudflare Stream and also now upload an unlimited number of videos to Cloudflare Stream each week
|Stream
|Tus support for direct creator uploads
|2020-12-14
You can now use the tus protocol when allowing creators (your end users) to upload their own videos directly to Cloudflare Stream.
In addition, all uploads to Cloudflare Stream made using tus are now faster and more reliable as part of this change.
|Stream
|Multiple audio track mixdown
|2020-12-09
|Videos with multiple audio tracks (ex: 5.1 surround sound) are now mixed down to stereo when uploaded to Stream. The resulting video, with stereo audio, is now playable in the Stream Player.
|Stream
|Storage limit notifications
|2020-12-02
|Cloudflare now emails you if your account is using 75% or more of your prepaid video storage, so that you can take action and plan ahead.