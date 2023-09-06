Zaraz Zaraz · 2023-09-06 Consent Management: Consent cookie name can now be customized.

Zaraz Zaraz · 2023-09-05 Segment Managed Component: API Endpoint can be customized.

Notifications Notifications · 2023-08-23 Added Logo Match Alert.

Pages Pages · 2023-08-23 Commit messages can now be up to 384 characters before being trimmed.

Zaraz Zaraz · 2023-08-21 TikTok Managed Component : Support setting ttp and event_id .

: Support setting and . Consent Management : Accessibility improvements.

: Accessibility improvements. Facebook Managed Component: Support for using “Limited Data Use” features.

D1 Row count now returned per query D1 now returns a count of rows_written and rows_read for every query executed, allowing you to assess the cost of query for both pricing and index optimization purposes. The meta object returned in D1’s Client API contains a total count of the rows read ( rows_read ) and rows written ( rows_written ) by that query. For example, a query that performs a full table scan (for example, SELECT * FROM users ) from a table with 5000 rows would return a rows_read value of 5000 :

"meta" : { "duration" : 0.20472300052642825 , "size_after" : 45137920 , "rows_read" : 5000 , "rows_written" : 0 } Refer to D1 pricing documentation to understand how reads and writes are measured. D1 remains free to use during the alpha period.

D1 Bind D1 from the Cloudflare dashboard You can now bind a D1 database to your Workers directly in the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . To bind D1 from the Cloudflare dashboard, select your Worker project -> Settings -> Variables -> and select D1 Database Bindings. Note: If you have previously deployed a Worker with a D1 database binding with a version of wrangler prior to 3.5.0 , you must upgrade to wrangler v3.5.0 External link icon Open external link first before you can edit your D1 database bindings in the Cloudflare dashboard. New Workers projects do not have this limitation. Legacy D1 alpha users who had previously prefixed their database binding manually with __D1_BETA__ should remove this as part of this upgrade. Your Worker scripts should call your D1 database via env.BINDING_NAME only. Refer to the latest D1 getting started guide for best practices. We recommend all D1 alpha users begin using wrangler 3.5.0 (or later) to benefit from improved TypeScript types and future D1 API improvements.

Stream Scheduled Deletion Stream now supports adding a scheduled deletion date to new and existing videos. Live inputs support deletion policies for automatic recording deletion. For more, refer to the video on demand or live input docs.

D1 Per-database limit now 500 MB Databases using D1’s new storage subsystem can now grow to 500 MB each, up from the previous 100 MB limit. This applies to both existing and newly created databases. Refer to Limits to learn about D1’s limits.

Pages Pages · 2023-08-01 Support newer TLDs such as .party and .music .

D1 New default storage subsystem Databases created via the Cloudflare dashboard and Wrangler (as of v3.4.0 ) now use D1’s new storage subsystem by default. The new backend can be 6 - 20x faster External link icon Open external link than D1’s original alpha backend. To understand which storage subsystem your database uses, run wrangler d1 info YOUR_DATABASE and inspect the version field in the output. Databases with version: beta use the new storage backend and support the Time Travel API. Databases with version: alpha only use D1’s older, legacy backend.

D1 Time Travel Time Travel is now available. Time Travel allows you to restore a D1 database back to any minute within the last 30 days (Workers Paid plan) or 7 days (Workers Free plan), at no additional cost for storage or restore operations. Refer to the Time Travel documentation to learn how to travel backwards in time. Databases using D1’s new storage subsystem External link icon Open external link can use Time Travel. Time Travel replaces the snapshot-based backups used for legacy alpha databases.

Pages Pages · 2023-07-11 V2 build system is now default for all new projects.

Pages Pages · 2023-07-10 Sped up project creation.

Workers Workers · 2023-07-07 An implementation of the process.env API from Node.js is now available when using the nodejs_compat compatibility flag.

API from Node.js is now available when using the compatibility flag. An implementation of the diagnostics_channel API from Node.js is now available when using the nodejs_compat compatibility flag.

R2 R2 · 2023-07-05 Improved performance for ranged reads on very large files. Previously ranged reads near the end of very large files would be noticeably slower than ranged reads on smaller files. Performance should now be consistently good independent of filesize.

Workers Workers · 2023-06-19 The TCP Sockets API now reports clearer errors when a connection cannot be established.

now reports clearer errors when a connection cannot be established. Updated V8 to 11.5.

D1 Generated columns documentation New documentation has been published on how to use D1’s support for generated columns to define columns that are dynamically generated on write (or read). Generated columns allow you to extract data from JSON objects or use the output of other SQL functions.

R2 R2 · 2023-06-16 Fixed a bug where calling GetBucket API link label Open API docs link on a non-existent bucket would return a 500 instead of a 404.

on a non-existent bucket would return a 500 instead of a 404. Improved S3 compatibility for ListObjectsV1, now nextmarker is only set when truncated is true.

The R2 worker bindings now support parsing conditional headers with multiple etags. These etags can now be strong, weak or a wildcard. Previously the bindings only accepted headers containing a single strong etag.

S3 putObject now supports sha256 and sha1 checksums. These were already supported by the R2 worker bindings.

CopyObject in the S3 compatible api now supports Cloudflare specific headers which allow the copy operation to be conditional on the state of the destination object.

D1 Deprecating Error.cause As of wrangler v3.1.1 External link icon Open external link the D1 client API now returns detailed error messages within the top-level Error.message property, and no longer requires developers to inspect the Error.cause.message property. To facilitate a transition from the previous Error.cause behaviour, detailed error messages will continue to be populated within Error.cause as well as the top-level Error object until approximately July 14th, 2023. Future versions of both wrangler and the D1 client API will no longer populate Error.cause after this date.

Workers Workers · 2023-06-09 AbortSignal.any() is now available.

is now available. Updated V8 to 11.4.

Following an update to the WHATWG URL spec External link icon Open external link , the delete() and has() methods of the URLSearchParams class now accept an optional second argument to specify the search parameter’s value. This is potentially a breaking change, so it is gated behind the new urlsearchparams_delete_has_value_arg and url_standard compatibility flags.

, the and methods of the class now accept an optional second argument to specify the search parameter’s value. This is potentially a breaking change, so it is gated behind the new and compatibility flags. Added the strict_compression_checks compatibility flag for additional DecompressionStream error checking.

Workers Workers · 2023-05-26 A new Hibernatable WebSockets API (beta) has been added to Durable Objects . The Hibernatable WebSockets API allows a Durable Object that is not currently running an event handler (for example, processing a WebSocket message or alarm) to be removed from memory while keeping its WebSockets connected (“hibernation”). A Durable Object that hibernates will not incur billable Duration (GB-sec) charges.

Turnstile Turnstile · 2023-05-25 Added idempotency support for POST /siteverify requests via the idempotency_key parameter.

D1 New experimental backend D1 has a new experimental storage back end that dramatically improves query throughput, latency and reliability. The experimental back end will become the default back end in the near future. To create a database using the experimental backend, use wrangler and set the --experimental-backend flag when creating a database:

$ wrangler d1 create your-database --experimental-backend Read more about the experimental back end in the announcement blog External link icon Open external link .

D1 Location hints You can now provide a location hint when creating a D1 database, which will influence where the leader (writer) is located. By default, D1 will automatically create your database in a location close to where you issued the request to create a database. In most cases this allows D1 to choose the optimal location for your database on your behalf.

Pages Pages · 2023-05-19 Builds which fail due to Out of memory (OOM) will return a proper error message indicating so rather than Internal error .

D1 Query JSON New documentation has been published that covers D1’s extensive JSON function support. JSON functions allow you to parse, query and modify JSON directly from your SQL queries, reducing the number of round trips to your database, or data queried.

Pages Pages · 2023-05-17 The V2 build system is now available in open beta. Enable the V2 build system by going to your Pages project in the Cloudflare dashboard and selecting Settings > Build & deployments External link icon Open external link > Build system version.

Stream Multiple audio tracks now generally available Stream supports adding multiple audio tracks to an existing video. For more, refer to the documentation to get started.

Workers Workers · 2023-05-16 The new connect() method allows you to connect to any TCP-speaking services directly from your Workers. To learn more about other protocols supported on the Workers platform, visit the new Protocols documentation .

allows you to connect to any TCP-speaking services directly from your Workers. To learn more about other protocols supported on the Workers platform, visit the . We have added new native database integrations for popular serverless database providers, including Neon, PlanetScale, and Supabase. Native integrations automatically handle the process of creating a connection string and adding it as a Secret to your Worker.

for popular serverless database providers, including Neon, PlanetScale, and Supabase. Native integrations automatically handle the process of creating a connection string and adding it as a Secret to your Worker. You can now also connect directly to databases over TCP from a Worker, starting with PostgreSQL . Support for PostgreSQL is based on the popular pg driver, and allows you to connect to any PostgreSQL instance over TLS from a Worker directly.

. Support for PostgreSQL is based on the popular driver, and allows you to connect to any PostgreSQL instance over TLS from a Worker directly. The R2 Migrator (Super Slurper), which automates the process of migrating from existing object storage providers to R2, is now Generally Available.

Workers Workers · 2023-05-15 Cursor , an experimental AI assistant, trained to answer questions about Cloudflare’s Developer Platform, is now available to preview! Cursor can answer questions about Workers and the Cloudflare Developer Platform, and is itself built on Workers. You can read more about Cursor in the announcement blog External link icon Open external link .

Workers Workers · 2023-05-05 The new nodeJsCompatModule type can be used with a Worker bundle to emulate a Node.js environment. Common Node.js globals such as process and Buffer will be present, and require('...') can be used to load Node.js built-ins without the node: specifier prefix.

type can be used with a Worker bundle to emulate a Node.js environment. Common Node.js globals such as and will be present, and can be used to load Node.js built-ins without the specifier prefix. Fixed an issue where websocket connections would be disconnected when updating workers. Now, only websockets connected to Durable Object instances are disconnected by updates to that Durable Object’s code.

Workers Workers · 2023-04-28 The Web Crypto API now supports curves Ed25519 and X25519 defined in the Secure Curves specification.

The global connect method has been moved to a cloudflare:sockets module.

Stream Player Enhancement Properties Cloudflare Stream now supports player enhancement properties. With player enhancements, you can modify your video player to incorporate elements of your branding, such as your logo, and customize additional options to present to your viewers. For more, refer to the documentation to get started.

Notifications Notifications · 2023-04-19 Added Maintenance Notification alerts.

Workers Workers · 2023-04-14 No externally-visible changes this week.

Workers Workers · 2023-04-10 URL.canParse(...) is a new standard API for testing that an input string can be parsed successfully as a URL without the additional cost of creating and throwing an error.

is a new standard API for testing that an input string can be parsed successfully as a URL without the additional cost of creating and throwing an error. The Workers-specific IdentityTransformStream and FixedLengthStream classes now support specifying a highWaterMark for the writable-side that is used for backpressure signaling using the standard writer.desiredSize / writer.ready mechanisms.

Queues Consumer concurrency (enabled) Queue consumers will now automatically scale up based on the number of messages being written to the queue. To control or limit concurrency, you can explicitly define a max_concurrency for your consumer.

Workers Workers · 2023-03-24 Fixed a bug in Wrangler tail and and live logs on the dashboard that prevented the Administrator Read-Only and Workers Tail Read roles from successfully tailing Workers.

Pages Pages · 2023-03-23 Files uploaded are now visible for Git projects, you can view them in the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link .

Stream Limits for downloadable MP4s for live recordings Previously, generating a download for a live recording exceeding four hours resulted in failure. To fix the issue, now video downloads are only available for live recordings under four hours. Live recordings exceeding four hours can still be played but cannot be downloaded.

Pages Pages · 2023-03-20 Notifications for Pages events are now available in the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Events supported include: Deployment started. Deployment succeeded. Deployment failed.

. Events supported include:

R2 R2 · 2023-03-16 The ListParts API has been implemented and is available for use.

HTTP2 is now enabled by default for new custom domains linked to R2 buckets.

Object Lifecycles are now available for use.

Bug fix: Requests to public buckets will now return the Content-Encoding header for gzip files when Accept-Encoding: gzip is used.

Queues Consumer concurrency (upcoming) Queue consumers will soon automatically scale up concurrently as a queues’ backlog grows in order to keep overall message processing latency down. Concurrency will be enabled on all existing queues by 2023-03-28. To opt-out, or to configure a fixed maximum concurrency, set max_concurrency = 1 in your wrangler.toml file or via the queues dashboard External link icon Open external link . To opt-in, you do not need to take any action: your consumer will begin to scale out as needed to keep up with your message backlog. It will scale back down as the backlog shrinks, and/or if a consumer starts to generate a higher rate of errors. To learn more about how consumers scale, refer to the consumer concurrency documentation.

Notifications Notifications · 2023-03-13 Added Pages alerts.

Workers Workers · 2023-03-06 Workers Logpush now supports 300 characters per log line. This is an increase from the previous limit of 150 characters per line.

Notifications Notifications · 2023-03-02 Added Brand Protection alerts.

Queues Explicit acknowledgement (new feature) You can now acknowledge individual messages with a batch by calling .ack() on a message. This allows you to mark a message as delivered as you process it within a batch, and avoids the entire batch from being redelivered if your consumer throws an error during batch processing. This can be particularly useful when you are calling external APIs, writing messages to a database, or otherwise performing non-idempotent actions on individual messages within a batch.

Workers Workers · 2023-02-06 Fixed a bug where transferring large request bodies to a Durable Object was unexpectedly slow.

Previously, an error would be thrown when trying to access unimplemented standard Request and Response properties. Now those will be left as undefined .

R2 R2 · 2023-01-27 R2 authentication tokens created via the R2 token page are now scoped to a single account by default.

Workers Workers · 2023-01-13 Durable Objects can now use jurisdictions with idFromName via a new subnamespace API.

via a new subnamespace API. V8 updated to 10.9.

Pages Queues now available in Functions Added support for Queues producer in Functions.

Stream Earlier detection (and rejection) of non-video uploads Cloudflare Stream now detects non-video content on upload using the POST API and returns a 400 Bad Request HTTP error with code 10059 . Previously, if you or one of your users attempted to upload a file that is not a video (ex: an image), the request to upload would appear successful, but then fail to be encoded later on. With this change, Stream responds to the upload request with an error, allowing you to give users immediate feedback if they attempt to upload non-video content.

Pages API messaging update Updated all API messaging to be more helpful.

Queues sendBatch support The JavaScript API for Queue producers now includes a sendBatch method which supports sending up to 100 messages at a time.

Queues Increased per-account limits Queues now allows developers to create up to 100 queues per account, up from the initial beta limit of 10 per account. This limit will continue to increase over time.

Stream Faster mp4 downloads of live recordings Generating MP4 downloads of live stream recordings is now significantly faster. For more, refer to the docs .

R2 R2 · 2022-12-07 Fix CORS preflight requests for the S3 API, which allows using the S3 SDK in the browser.

Passing a range header to the get operation in the R2 bindings API should now work as expected.

Pages Ability to delete aliased deployments Aliased deployments can now be deleted. If using the API, you will need to add the query parameter force=true .

R2 R2 · 2022-11-30 Requests with the header x-amz-acl: public-read are no longer rejected.

are no longer rejected. Fixed issues with wildcard CORS rules and presigned URLs.

Fixed an issue where ListObjects would time out during delimited listing of unicode-normalized keys.

would time out during delimited listing of unicode-normalized keys. S3 API’s PutBucketCors now rejects requests with unknown keys in the XML body.

now rejects requests with unknown keys in the XML body. Signing additional headers no longer breaks CORS preflight requests for presigned URLs.

Stream Multiple audio tracks (closed beta) Stream now supports adding multiple audio tracks to an existing video upload. This allows you to: Provide viewers with audio tracks in multiple languages

Provide dubbed audio tracks, or audio commentary tracks (ex: Director’s Commentary)

Allow your users to customize the customize the audio mix, by providing separate audio tracks for music, speech or other audio tracks.

Provide Audio Description tracks to ensure your content is accessible. ( WCAG 2.0 Guideline 1.2 1 External link icon Open external link ) To request an invite to the beta, refer to this post External link icon Open external link .

R2 R2 · 2022-11-21 Fixed a bug in ListObjects where startAfter would skip over objects with keys that have numbers right after the startAfter prefix.

where would skip over objects with keys that have numbers right after the prefix. Add worker bindings for multipart uploads.

Pages Deep linking to a Pages deployment You can now deep-link to a Pages deployment in the dashboard with :pages-deployment . An example would be https://dash.cloudflare.com?to=/:account/pages/view/:pages-project/:pages-deployment .

R2 R2 · 2022-11-17 Unconditionally return HTTP 206 on ranged requests to match behavior of other S3 compatible implementations.

Fixed a CORS bug where AllowedHeaders in the CORS config were being treated case-sensitively.

Pages Service bindings now available in Functions Service bindings are now available in Functions. For more details, refer to the docs .

R2 R2 · 2022-11-08 Copying multipart objects via CopyObject is re-enabled.

is re-enabled. UploadPartCopy is re-enabled.

Stream Deprecating the ‘per-video’ Analytics API The “per-video” analytics API is being deprecated. If you still use this API, you will need to switch to using the GraphQL Analytics API by February 1, 2023. After this date, the per-video analytics API will be no longer available. The GraphQL Analytics API provides the same functionality and more, with additional filters and metrics, as well as the ability to fetch data about multiple videos in a single request. Queries are faster, more reliable, and built on a shared analytics system that you can use across many Cloudflare products. For more about this change and how to migrate existing API queries, refer to this post External link icon Open external link and the GraphQL Analytics API docs.

Pages - Ansi color codes in build logs Build log now supports ansi color codes.

Stream Create an unlimited number of live inputs Cloudflare Stream now has no limit on the number of live inputs API link label Open API docs link you can create. Stream is designed to allow your end-users to go live — live inputs can be created quickly on-demand via a single API request for each of user of your platform or app. For more on creating and managing live inputs, get started with the docs.

R2 R2 · 2022-10-28 Multipart upload part sizes are always expected to be of the same size, but this enforcement is now done when you complete an upload instead of being done very time you upload a part.

Fixed a performance issue where concurrent multipart part uploads would get rejected.

Turnstile Turnstile · 2022-10-28 Renamed the [data-]expired-callback callback to [data-]timeout-callback (called when the challenge times out).

callback to (called when the challenge times out). Added the [data-]expired-callback callback (called when the token expires).

R2 R2 · 2022-10-26 Fixed ranged reads for multipart objects with part sizes unaligned to 64KiB.

Stream More accurate bandwidth estimates for live video playback When playing live video, Cloudflare Stream now provides significantly more accurate estimates of the bandwidth needs of each quality level to client video players. This ensures that live video plays at the highest quality that viewers have adequate bandwidth to play. As live video is streamed to Cloudflare, we transcode it to make it available to viewers at mulitple quality levels. During transcoding, we learn about the real bandwidth needs of each segment of video at each quality level, and use this to provide an estimate of the bandwidth requirements of each quality level the in HLS ( .m3u8 ) and DASH ( .mpd ) manifests. If a live stream contains content with low visual complexity, like a slideshow presentation, the bandwidth estimates provided in the HLS manifest will be lower, ensuring that the most viewers possible view the highest quality level, since it requires relatively little bandwidth. Conversely, if a live stream contains content with high visual complexity, like live sports with motion and camera panning, the bandwidth estimates provided in the HLS manifest will be higher, ensuring that viewers with inadequate bandwidth switch down to a lower quality level, and their playback does not buffer. This change is particularly helpful if you’re building a platform or application that allows your end users to create their own live streams, where these end users have their own streaming software and hardware that you can’t control. Because this new functionality adapts based on the live video we receive, rather than just the configuration advertised by the broadcaster, even in cases where your end users’ settings are less than ideal, client video players will not receive excessively high estimates of bandwidth requirements, causing playback quality to decrease unnecessarily. Your end users don’t have to be OBS Studio experts in order to get high quality video playback. No work is required on your end — this change applies to all live inputs, for all customers of Cloudflare Stream. For more, refer to the docs.

R2 R2 · 2022-10-19 HeadBucket now sets x-amz-bucket-region to auto in the response.

Turnstile Turnstile · 2022-10-13 Added validation for action: /^[a-z0-9_-]{0,32}$/i

Added validation for cData: /^[a-z0-9_-]{0,255}$/i

R2 R2 · 2022-10-06 Temporarily disabled UploadPartCopy while we investigate an issue.

Pages Deep linking to a Pages project You can now deep-link to a Pages project in the dashboard with :pages-project . An example would be https://dash.cloudflare.com?to=/:account/pages/view/:pages-project .

R2 R2 · 2022-09-29 Fixed a CORS issue where Access-Control-Allow-Headers was not being set for preflight requests.

R2 R2 · 2022-09-28 Fixed a bug where CORS configuration was not being applied to S3 endpoint.

No-longer render the Access-Control-Expose-Headers response header if ExposeHeader is not defined.

response header if is not defined. Public buckets will no-longer return the Content-Range response header unless the response is partial.

response header unless the response is partial. Fixed CORS rendering for the S3 HeadObject operation.

operation. Fixed a bug where no matching CORS configuration could result in a 403 response.

response. Temporarily disable copying objects that were created with multipart uploads.

Fixed a bug in the Workers bindings where an internal error was being returned for malformed ranged .get requests.

R2 R2 · 2022-09-27 CORS preflight responses and adding CORS headers for other responses is now implemented for S3 and public buckets. Currently, the only way to configure CORS is via the S3 API.

Fixup for bindings list truncation to work more correctly when listing keys with custom metadata that have " or when some keys/values contain certain multi-byte UTF-8 values.

or when some keys/values contain certain multi-byte UTF-8 values. The S3 GetObject operation now only returns Content-Range in response to a ranged request.

R2 R2 · 2022-09-19 The R2 put() binding options can now be given an onlyIf field, similar to get() , that performs a conditional upload.

binding options can now be given an field, similar to , that performs a conditional upload. The R2 delete() binding now supports deleting multiple keys at once.

binding now supports deleting multiple keys at once. The R2 put() binding now supports user-specified SHA-1, SHA-256, SHA-384, SHA-512 checksums in options.

binding now supports user-specified SHA-1, SHA-256, SHA-384, SHA-512 checksums in options. User-specified object checksums will now be available in the R2 get() and head() bindings response. MD5 is included by default for non-multipart uploaded objects.

Stream Manually control when you start and stop simulcasting You can now enable and disable individual live outputs via the API or Stream dashboard, allowing you to control precisely when you start and stop simulcasting to specific destinations like YouTube and Twitch. For more, read the docs .

Pages Increased domain limits Previously, all plans had a maximum of 10 custom domains per project. Now, the limits are: Free : 100 custom domains.

: 100 custom domains. Pro : 250 custom domains.

: 250 custom domains. Business and Enterprise: 500 custom domains.

Pages Support for _routes.json Pages now offers support for _routes.json . For more details, refer to the documentation .

R2 R2 · 2022-09-06 The S3 CopyObject operation now includes x-amz-version-id and x-amz-copy-source-version-id in the response headers for consistency with other methods.

operation now includes and in the response headers for consistency with other methods. The ETag for multipart files uploaded until shortly after Open Beta uploaded now include the number of parts as a suffix.

Pages Increased build log expiration time Build log expiration time increased from 2 weeks to 1 year.

R2 R2 · 2022-08-17 The S3 DeleteObjects operation no longer trims the space from around the keys before deleting. This would result in files with leading / trailing spaces not being able to be deleted. Additionally, if there was an object with the trimmed key that existed it would be deleted instead. The S3 DeleteObject operation was not affected by this.

operation no longer trims the space from around the keys before deleting. This would result in files with leading / trailing spaces not being able to be deleted. Additionally, if there was an object with the trimmed key that existed it would be deleted instead. The S3 operation was not affected by this. Fixed presigned URL support for the S3 ListBuckets and ListObjects operations.

Stream Unique subdomain for your Stream Account URLs in the Stream Dashboard and Stream API now use a subdomain specific to your Cloudflare Account: customer-{CODE}.cloudflarestream.com . This change allows you to: Use Content Security Policy External link icon Open external link (CSP) directives specific to your Stream subdomain, to ensure that only videos from your Cloudflare account can be played on your website. Allowlist only your Stream account subdomain at the network-level to ensure that only videos from a specific Cloudflare account can be accessed on your network. No action is required from you, unless you use Content Security Policy (CSP) on your website. For more on CSP, read the docs.

Pages New bindings supported R2 and D1 bindings are now supported.

R2 R2 · 2022-08-06 Uploads will automatically infer the Content-Type based on file body if one is not explicitly set in the PutObject request. This functionality will come to multipart operations in the future.

Stream Clip videos using the Stream API You can now change the start and end times of a video uploaded to Cloudflare Stream. For more information, refer to Clip videos .

R2 R2 · 2022-07-30 Fixed S3 conditionals to work properly when provided the LastModified date of the last upload, bindings fixes will come in the next release.

date of the last upload, bindings fixes will come in the next release. If-Match / If-None-Match headers now support arrays of ETags, Weak ETags and wildcard ( * ) as per the HTTP standard and undocumented AWS S3 behavior.

Stream Live inputs The Live Inputs API now supports optional pagination, search, and filter parameters. For more information, refer to the Live Inputs API documentation API link label Open API docs link .

R2 R2 · 2022-07-21 Added dummy implementation of the following operation that mimics the response that a basic AWS S3 bucket will return when first created: GetBucketAcl .

R2 R2 · 2022-07-20 Added dummy implementations of the following operations that mimic the response that a basic AWS S3 bucket will return when first created: GetBucketVersioning GetBucketLifecycleConfiguration GetBucketReplication GetBucketTagging GetObjectLockConfiguration



R2 R2 · 2022-07-19 Fixed an S3 compatibility issue for error responses with MinIO .NET SDK and any other tooling that expects no xmlns namespace attribute on the top-level Error tag.

namespace attribute on the top-level tag. List continuation tokens prior to 2022-07-01 are no longer accepted and must be obtained again through a new list operation.

operation. The list() binding will now correctly return a smaller limit if too much data would otherwise be returned (previously would return an Internal Error ).

R2 R2 · 2022-07-14 Improvements to 500s: we now convert errors, so things that were previously concurrency problems for some operations should now be TooMuchConcurrency instead of InternalError . We’ve also reduced the rate of 500s through internal improvements.

instead of . We’ve also reduced the rate of 500s through internal improvements. ListMultipartUpload correctly encodes the returned Key if the encoding-type is specified.

R2 R2 · 2022-07-13 S3 XML documents sent to R2 that have an XML declaration are not rejected with 400 Bad Request / MalformedXML .

/ . Minor S3 XML compatibility fix impacting Arq Backup on Windows only (not the Mac version). Response now contains XML declaration tag prefix and the xmlns attribute is present on all top-level tags in the response.

Beta ListMultipartUploads support.

R2 R2 · 2022-07-06 Support the r2_list_honor_include compat flag coming up in an upcoming runtime release (default behavior as of 2022-07-14 compat date). Without that compat flag/date, list will continue to function implicitly as include: ['httpMetadata', 'customMetadata'] regardless of what you specify.

compat flag coming up in an upcoming runtime release (default behavior as of 2022-07-14 compat date). Without that compat flag/date, list will continue to function implicitly as regardless of what you specify. cf-create-bucket-if-missing can be set on a PutObject / CreateMultipartUpload request to implicitly create the bucket if it does not exist.

can be set on a / request to implicitly create the bucket if it does not exist. Fix S3 compatibility with MinIO client spec non-compliant XML for publishing multipart uploads. Any leading and trailing quotes in CompleteMultipartUpload are now optional and ignored as it seems to be the actual non-standard behavior AWS implements.

Pages Added support for .dev.vars in wrangler pages Pages now supports .dev.vars in wrangler pages , which allows you to use use environmental variables during your local development without chaining --env s. This functionality requires Wrangler v2.0.16 or higher.

R2 R2 · 2022-07-01 Unsupported search parameters to ListObjects / ListObjectsV2 are now rejected with 501 Not Implemented .

/ are now rejected with . Fixes for Listing: Fix listing behavior when the number of files within a folder exceeds the limit (you’d end up seeing a CommonPrefix for that large folder N times where N = number of children within the CommonPrefix / limit). Fix corner case where listing could cause objects with sharing the base name of a "folder" to be skipped. Fix listing over some files that shared a certain common prefix.

DeleteObjects can now handle 1000 objects at a time.

can now handle 1000 objects at a time. S3 CreateBucket request can specify x-amz-bucket-object-lock-enabled with a value of false and not have the requested rejected with a NotImplemented error. A value of true will continue to be rejected as R2 does not yet support object locks.

R2 R2 · 2022-06-17 Fixed a regression for some clients when using an empty delimiter.

Added support for S3 pre-signed URLs.

R2 R2 · 2022-06-16 Fixed a regression in the S3 API UploadPart operation where TooMuchConcurrency & NoSuchUpload errors were being returned as NoSuchBucket .

Pages Added deltas to wrangler pages publish Pages has added deltas to wrangler pages publish . We now keep track of the files that make up each deployment and intelligently only upload the files that we have not seen. This means that similar subsequent deployments should only need to upload a minority of files and this will hopefully make uploads even faster. This functionality requires Wrangler v2.0.11 or higher.

R2 R2 · 2022-06-13 Fixed a bug with the S3 API ListObjectsV2 operation not returning empty folder/s as common prefixes when using delimiters.

operation not returning empty folder/s as common prefixes when using delimiters. The S3 API ListObjectsV2 KeyCount parameter now correctly returns the sum of keys and common prefixes rather than just the keys.

parameter now correctly returns the sum of keys and common prefixes rather than just the keys. Invalid cursors for list operations no longer fail with an InternalError and now return the appropriate error message.

R2 R2 · 2022-06-10 The ContinuationToken field is now correctly returned in the response if provided in a S3 API ListObjectsV2 request.

field is now correctly returned in the response if provided in a S3 API request. Fixed a bug where the S3 API AbortMultipartUpload operation threw an error when called multiple times.

Pages Added branch alias to PR comments PR comments for Pages previews now include the branch alias.

R2 R2 · 2022-05-27 Fixed a bug where the S3 API’s PutObject or the .put() binding could fail but still show the bucket upload as successful.

or the binding could fail but still show the bucket upload as successful. If conditional headers External link icon Open external link are provided to S3 API UploadObject or CreateMultipartUpload operations, and the object exists, a 412 Precondition Failed status code will be returned if these checks are not met.

R2 R2 · 2022-05-20 Fixed a bug when Accept-Encoding was being used in SignedHeaders when sending requests to the S3 API would result in a SignatureDoesNotMatch response.

R2 R2 · 2022-05-17 Fixed a bug where requests to the S3 API were not handling non-encoded parameters used for the authorization signature.

Fixed a bug where requests to the S3 API where number-like keys were being parsed as numbers instead of strings.

R2 R2 · 2022-05-16 Add support for S3 virtual-hosted style paths External link icon Open external link , such as <BUCKET>.<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com instead of path-based routing ( <ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com/<BUCKET> ).

, such as instead of path-based routing ( ). Implemented GetBucketLocation for compatibility with external tools, this will always return a LocationConstraint of auto .

Stream Creator ID property During or after uploading a video to Stream, you can now specify a value for a new field, creator . This field can be used to identify the creator of the video content, linking the way you identify your users or creators to videos in your Stream account. For more, read the blog post External link icon Open external link .

R2 R2 · 2022-05-06 S3 API GetObject ranges are now inclusive ( bytes=0-0 will correctly return the first byte).

ranges are now inclusive ( will correctly return the first byte). S3 API GetObject partial reads return the proper 206 Partial Content response code.

partial reads return the proper response code. Copying from a non-existent key (or from a non-existent bucket) to another bucket now returns the proper NoSuchKey / NoSuchBucket response.

/ response. The S3 API now returns the proper Content-Type: application/xml response header on relevant endpoints.

response header on relevant endpoints. Multipart uploads now have a -N suffix on the etag representing the number of parts the file was published with.

suffix on the etag representing the number of parts the file was published with. UploadPart and UploadPartCopy now return proper error messages, such as TooMuchConcurrency or NoSuchUpload , instead of ‘internal error’.

and now return proper error messages, such as or , instead of ‘internal error’. UploadPart can now be sent a 0-length part.

R2 R2 · 2022-05-05 When using the S3 API, an empty string and us-east-1 will now alias to the auto region for compatibility with external tools.

will now alias to the region for compatibility with external tools. GetBucketEncryption , PutBucketEncryption and DeleteBucketEncrypotion are now supported (the only supported value currently is AES256 ).

, and are now supported (the only supported value currently is ). Unsupported operations are explicitly rejected as unimplemented rather than implicitly converting them into ListObjectsV2 / PutBucket / DeleteBucket respectively.

/ / respectively. S3 API CompleteMultipartUploads requests are now properly escaped.

R2 R2 · 2022-05-03 Pagination cursors are no longer returned when the keys in a bucket is the same as the MaxKeys argument.

argument. The S3 API ListBuckets operation now accepts cf-max-keys , cf-start-after and cf-continuation-token headers behave the same as the respective URL parameters.

operation now accepts , and headers behave the same as the respective URL parameters. The S3 API ListBuckets and ListObjects endpoints now allow per_page to be 0.

and endpoints now allow to be 0. The S3 API CopyObject source parameter now requires a leading slash.

source parameter now requires a leading slash. The S3 API CopyObject operation now returns a NoSuchBucket error when copying to a non-existent bucket instead of an internal error.

operation now returns a error when copying to a non-existent bucket instead of an internal error. Enforce the requirement for auto in SigV4 signing and the CreateBucket LocationConstraint parameter.

in SigV4 signing and the parameter. The S3 API CreateBucket operation now returns the proper location response header.

R2 R2 · 2022-04-14 The S3 API now supports unchunked signed payloads.

Fixed .put() for the Workers R2 bindings.

for the Workers R2 bindings. Fixed a regression where key names were not properly decoded when using the S3 API.

Fixed a bug where deleting an object and then another object which is a prefix of the first could result in errors.

The S3 API DeleteObjects operation no longer returns an error even though an object has been deleted in some cases.

operation no longer returns an error even though an object has been deleted in some cases. Fixed a bug where startAfter and continuationToken were not working in list operations.

and were not working in list operations. The S3 API ListObjects operation now correctly renders Prefix , Delimiter , StartAfter and MaxKeys in the response.

operation now correctly renders , , and in the response. The S3 API ListObjectsV2 now correctly honors the encoding-type parameter.

now correctly honors the parameter. The S3 API PutObject operation now works with POST requests for s3cmd compatibility.

R2 R2 · 2022-04-04 The S3 API DeleteObjects request now properly returns a MalformedXML error instead of InternalError when provided with more than 128 keys.

Stream Analytics panel in Stream Dashboard The Stream Dashboard now has an analytics panel that shows the number of minutes of both live and recorded video delivered. This view can be filtered by Creator ID, Video UID, and Country. For more in-depth analytics data, refer to the bulk analytics documentation .

Stream Custom letterbox color configuration option for Stream Player The Stream Player can now be configured to use a custom letterbox color, displayed around the video (’letterboxing’ or ‘pillarboxing’) when the video’s aspect ratio does not match the player’s aspect ratio. Refer to the documentation on configuring the Stream Player here .

Stream Support for SRT live streaming protocol Cloudflare Stream now supports the SRT live streaming protocol. SRT is a modern, actively maintained streaming video protocol that delivers lower latency, and better resilience against unpredictable network conditions. SRT supports newer video codecs and makes it easier to use accessibility features such as captions and multiple audio tracks. For more, read the blog post External link icon Open external link .

Stream Faster video quality switching in Stream Player When viewers manually change the resolution of video they want to receive in the Stream Player, this change now happens immediately, rather than once the existing resolution playback buffer has finished playing.

Stream Volume and playback controls accessible during playback of VAST Ads When viewing ads in the VAST format External link icon Open external link in the Stream Player, viewers can now manually start and stop the video, or control the volume.

Stream DASH and HLS manifest URLs accessible in Stream Dashboard If you choose to use a third-party player with Cloudflare Stream, you can now easily access HLS and DASH manifest URLs from within the Stream Dashboard. For more about using Stream with third-party players, read the docs here .

Stream Input health status in the Stream Dashboard When a live input is connected, the Stream Dashboard now displays technical details about the connection, which can be used to debug configuration issues.

Stream Live viewer count in the Stream Player The Stream Player now shows the total number of people currently watching a video live.

Stream Webhook notifications for live stream connections events You can now configure Stream to send webhooks each time a live stream connects and disconnects. For more information, refer to the Webhooks documentation .

Stream FedRAMP Support The Stream Player can now be served from a FedRAMP External link icon Open external link compliant subdomain.

Stream 24/7 Live streaming support You can now use Cloudflare Stream for 24/7 live streaming.

Stream Persistent Live Stream IDs You can now start and stop live broadcasts without having to provide a new video UID to the Stream Player (or your own player) each time the stream starts and stops. Read the docs .

Stream MP4 video file downloads for live videos Once a live video has ended and been recorded, you can now give viewers the option to download an MP4 video file of the live recording. For more, read the docs here .

Stream Thumbnail previews in Stream Player seek bar The Stream Player now displays preview images when viewers hover their mouse over the seek bar, making it easier to skip to a specific part of a video.

Stream MP4 video file downloads (GA) All Cloudflare Stream customers can now give viewers the option to download videos uploaded to Stream as an MP4 video file. For more, read the docs here .

Stream Stream Connect (open beta) You can now opt-in to the Stream Connect beta, and use Cloudflare Stream to restream live video to any platform that accepts RTMPS input, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitch. For more, read the blog post External link icon Open external link or the docs.

Stream Simplified signed URL token generation You can now obtain a signed URL token via a single API request, without needing to generate signed tokens in your own application. Read the docs .

Stream Stream Connect (closed beta) You can now use Cloudflare Stream to restream or simulcast live video to any platform that accepts RTMPS input, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitch. For more, read the blog post External link icon Open external link or the docs.

Stream MP4 video file downloads (beta) You can now give your viewers the option to download videos uploaded to Stream as an MP4 video file. For more, read the docs here .

Stream Picture quality improvements Cloudflare Stream now encodes videos with fewer artifacts, resulting in improved video quality for your viewers.

Stream Improved client bandwidth hints for third-party video players If you use Cloudflare Stream with a third party player, and send the clientBandwidthHint parameter in requests to fetch video manifests, Cloudflare Stream now selects the ideal resolution to provide to your client player more intelligently. This ensures your viewers receive the ideal resolution for their network connection.

Stream Less bandwidth, identical video quality Cloudflare Stream now delivers video using 3-10x less bandwidth, with no reduction in quality. This ensures faster playback for your viewers with less buffering, particularly when viewers have slower network connections.

Stream Stream Player 2.0 (preview) A brand new version of the Stream Player is now available for preview. New features include: Unified controls across desktop and mobile devices

Keyboard shortcuts

Intelligent mouse cursor interactions with player controls

Phased out support for Internet Explorer 11 For more, refer to this post External link icon Open external link on the Cloudflare Community Forum.

Stream Faster video encoding Videos uploaded to Cloudflare Stream are now available to view 5x sooner, reducing the time your users wait between uploading and viewing videos.

Stream Removed weekly upload limit, increased max video upload size You can now upload videos up to 30GB in size to Cloudflare Stream and also now upload an unlimited number of videos to Cloudflare Stream each week

Stream Tus support for direct creator uploads You can now use the tus protocol when allowing creators (your end users) to upload their own videos directly to Cloudflare Stream. In addition, all uploads to Cloudflare Stream made using tus are now faster and more reliable as part of this change.

Stream Multiple audio track mixdown Videos with multiple audio tracks (ex: 5.1 surround sound) are now mixed down to stereo when uploaded to Stream. The resulting video, with stereo audio, is now playable in the Stream Player.