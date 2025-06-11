NSEC3 support for DNSSEC

Enterprise customers can now select NSEC3 as method for proof of non-existence on their zones.

What's new:

NSEC3 support for live-signed zones – For both primary and secondary zones that are configured to be live-signed (also known as "on-the-fly signing"), NSEC3 can now be selected as proof of non-existence.

NSEC3 support for pre-signed zones – Secondary zones that are transferred to Cloudflare in a pre-signed setup now also support NSEC3 as proof of non-existence.

For more information and how to enable NSEC3, refer to the NSEC3 documentation.