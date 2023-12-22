Build configuration

You may tell Cloudflare Pages how your site needs to be built as well as where its output files will be located.

​​ Build commands and directories

You should provide a build command to tell Cloudflare Pages how to build your application. For projects not listed here, consider reading the tool’s documentation or framework, and submit a pull request to add it here.

Build directories indicates where your project’s build command outputs the built version of your Cloudflare Pages site. Often, this defaults to the industry-standard public , but you may find that you need to customize it. Understanding your build configuration The build command is provided by your framework. For example, the Gatsby framework uses gatsby build as its build command. When you are working without a framework, leave the Build command field blank. The build directory is generated from the build command. Each framework has its own naming convention, for example, the build output directory is named /public for many frameworks. The root directory is where your site’s content lives. If not specified, Cloudflare assumes that your linked git repository is the root directory. The root directory needs to be specified in cases like monorepos, where there may be multiple projects in one repository.

​​ Framework presets

Cloudflare maintains a list of build configurations for popular frameworks and tools. These are accessible during project creation. Below are some standard build commands and directories for popular frameworks and tools.

If you are not using a preset, use exit 0 as your Build command.

Framework/tool Build command Build directory Angular (Angular CLI) npx ng build --prod dist Astro npm run build dist Brunch npx brunch build --production public Create React App npm run build build Docusaurus npm run build build Elder.js npm run build public Eleventy npx @11ty/eleventy _site Ember.js npx ember-cli build dist Gatsby npx gatsby build public GitBook npx gitbook-cli build _book Gridsome npx gridsome build dist Hugo hugo public Jekyll jekyll build _site MkDocs mkdocs build site Next.js npx @cloudflare/next-on-pages@1 .vercel/output/static Next.js (Static HTML Export) npx next build out Nuxt.js npm run build dist Pelican pelican content output Qwik npm run build dist React Static react-static build dist Remix npm run build public Slate ./deploy.sh build Svelte npm run build public SvelteKit npm run build .svelte-kit/cloudflare Umi npx umi build dist Vue npm run build dist VuePress npx vuepress build .vuepress/dist Zola zola build public

​​ Environment variables

If your project makes use of environment variables to build your site, provide custom environment variables:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. In Overview, select your Pages project. Select Settings > Environment variables.

The following system environment variables are injected by default (but can be overridden):

Environment Variable Injected value Example use-case CF_PAGES 1 Changing build behaviour when run on Pages versus locally CF_PAGES_COMMIT_SHA <sha1-hash-of-current-commit> Passing current commit ID to error reporting, for example, Sentry CF_PAGES_BRANCH <branch-name-of-current-deployment> Customizing build based on branch, for example, disabling debug logging on production CF_PAGES_URL <url-of-current-deployment> Allowing build tools to know the URL the page will be deployed at

Moved to Language support and tools.