Build configuration
You may tell Cloudflare Pages how your site needs to be built as well as where its output files will be located.
Build commands and directories
You should provide a build command to tell Cloudflare Pages how to build your application. For projects not listed here, consider reading the tool’s documentation or framework, and submit a pull request to add it here.
Build directories indicates where your project's build command outputs the built version of your Cloudflare Pages site. Often, this defaults to the industry-standard public, but you may find that you need to customize it.
public, but you may find that you need to customize it.
Understanding your build configuration
gatsby build as its build command. When you are working without a framework, leave the Build command field blank.
/public for many frameworks.
Framework presets
Cloudflare maintains a list of build configurations for popular frameworks and tools. These are accessible during project creation. Below are some standard build commands and directories for popular frameworks and tools.
If you are not using a preset, use
exit 0 as your Build command.
|Framework/tool
|Build command
|Build directory
|Angular (Angular CLI)
npx ng build --prod
dist
|Astro
npm run build
dist
|Brunch
npx brunch build --production
public
|Create React App
npm run build
build
|Docusaurus
npm run build
build
|Elder.js
npm run build
public
|Eleventy
npx @11ty/eleventy
_site
|Ember.js
npx ember-cli build
dist
|Gatsby
npx gatsby build
public
|GitBook
npx gitbook-cli build
_book
|Gridsome
npx gridsome build
dist
|Hugo
hugo
public
|Jekyll
jekyll build
_site
|MkDocs
mkdocs build
site
|Next.js
npx @cloudflare/next-on-pages@1
.vercel/output/static
|Next.js (Static HTML Export)
npx next build
out
|Nuxt.js
npm run build
dist
|Pelican
pelican content
output
|Qwik
npm run build
dist
|React Static
react-static build
dist
|Remix
npm run build
public
|Slate
./deploy.sh
build
|Svelte
npm run build
public
|SvelteKit
npm run build
.svelte-kit/cloudflare
|Umi
npx umi build
dist
|Vue
npm run build
dist
|VuePress
npx vuepress build
.vuepress/dist
|Zola
zola build
public
Environment variables
If your project makes use of environment variables to build your site, provide custom environment variables:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- In Account Home, select Workers & Pages.
- In Overview, select your Pages project.
- Select Settings > Environment variables.
The following system environment variables are injected by default (but can be overridden):
|Environment Variable
|Injected value
|Example use-case
CF_PAGES
1
|Changing build behaviour when run on Pages versus locally
CF_PAGES_COMMIT_SHA
<sha1-hash-of-current-commit>
|Passing current commit ID to error reporting, for example, Sentry
CF_PAGES_BRANCH
<branch-name-of-current-deployment>
|Customizing build based on branch, for example, disabling debug logging on
production
CF_PAGES_URL
<url-of-current-deployment>
|Allowing build tools to know the URL the page will be deployed at
Language support and tools
