Durable Object Base Class

The DurableObject base class is an abstract class which all Durable Objects inherit from. This base class provides a set of optional methods, frequently referred to as handler methods, which can respond to events, for example a webSocketMessage when using the WebSocket Hibernation API. To provide a concrete example, here is a Durable Object MyDurableObject which extends DurableObject and implements the fetch handler to return "Hello, World!" to the calling Worker.

JavaScript TypeScript export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { constructor ( ctx , env ) { super ( ctx , env ) ; } async fetch ( request ) { return new Response ( "Hello, World!" ) ; } } export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { constructor ( ctx : DurableObjectState , env : Env ) { super ( ctx , env ) ; } async fetch ( request : Request ) { return new Response ( "Hello, World!" ) ; } }

Methods

fetch

fetch(Request ) : Response | Promise <Response> Takes an HTTP request object and returns an HTTP response object. This method allows the Durable Object to emulate an HTTP server where a Worker with a binding to that object is the client. This method can be async .



alarm

alarm() : Promise <void> Called by the system when a scheduled alarm time is reached. The alarm() handler has guaranteed at-least-once execution and will be retried upon failure using exponential backoff, starting at two second delays for up to six retries. Retries will be performed if the method fails with an uncaught exception. This method can be async . Refer to alarm for more information.



webSocketMessage

webSocketMessage(ws WebSocket , message string | ArrayBuffer ) : void Called by the system when an accepted WebSocket receives a message. This method can be async . This method is not called for WebSocket control frames. The system will respond to an incoming WebSocket protocol ping ↗ automatically without interrupting hibernation.



webSocketClose

webSocketClose(ws WebSocket , code number , reason string , wasClean boolean ) : void Called by the system when a WebSocket is closed. wasClean() is true if the connection closed cleanly, false otherwise. This method can be async .



webSocketError

webSocketError(ws WebSocket , error any ) : void Called by the system when any non-disconnection related errors occur. This method can be async .



Properties

DurableObjectState

See DurableObjectState documentation.

Env

A list of bindings which are available to the Durable Object.

