WARP client for Windows (version 2024.12.326.1)
A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements:
- Fixed connectivity issues switching between managed network profiles with different configured protocols.
- Added support for multiple users on shared Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices. Once a user completes the Windows login, all traffic to Cloudflare will be attributed to the currently active Windows user account. Contact your Customer Success Manager to request participation in this beta.
Known issues:
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
