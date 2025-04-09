Cloudflare Snippets are now generally available at no extra cost across all paid plans — giving you a fast, flexible way to programmatically control HTTP traffic using lightweight JavaScript.

You can now use Snippets to modify HTTP requests and responses with confidence, reliability, and scale. Snippets are production-ready and deeply integrated with Cloudflare Rules, making them ideal for everything from quick dynamic header rewrites to advanced routing logic.

What's new:

Snippets are now GA – Available at no extra cost on all Pro, Business, and Enterprise plans.

– Available at no extra cost on all Pro, Business, and Enterprise plans. Ready for production – Snippets deliver a production-grade experience built for scale.

– Snippets deliver a production-grade experience built for scale. Part of the Cloudflare Rules platform – Snippets inherit request modifications from other Cloudflare products and support sequential execution, allowing you to run multiple Snippets on the same request and apply custom modifications step by step.

– Snippets inherit request modifications from other Cloudflare products and support sequential execution, allowing you to run multiple Snippets on the same request and apply custom modifications step by step. Trace integration (rolling out) – Use Cloudflare Trace to see which Snippets were triggered on a request — helping you understand traffic flow and debug more effectively.

Learn more in the launch blog post ↗.