When you connect a git repository to Workers, by default a change to any file in the repository will trigger a build. You can configure Workers to include or exclude specific paths to specify if Workers should skip a build for a given path. This can be especially helpful if you are using a monorepo project structure and want to limit the amount of builds being kicked off.

Configure paths

To configure which paths are included and excluded:

In Overview, select your Workers project. Go to Settings > Build > Build watch paths. Workers will default to setting your project’s includes paths to everything ([*]) and excludes paths to nothing ( [] ).

The configuration fields can be filled in two ways:

Static filepaths : Enter the precise name of the file you are looking to include or exclude (for example, docs/README.md ).

: Enter the precise name of the file you are looking to include or exclude (for example, ). Wildcard syntax: Use wildcards to match multiple path directories. You can specify wildcards at the start or end of your rule.

Wildcard syntax A wildcard ( * ) is a character that is used within rules. It can be placed alone to match anything or placed at the start or end of a rule to allow for better control over branch configuration. A wildcard will match zero or more characters.For example, if you wanted to match all branches that started with fix/ then you would create the rule fix/* to match strings like fix/1 , fix/bugs or fix/ .

For each path in a push event, build watch paths will be evaluated as follows:

Paths satisfying excludes conditions are ignored first

Any remaining paths are checked against includes conditions

If any matching path is found, a build is triggered. Otherwise the build is skipped

Workers will bypass the path matching for a push event and default to building the project if:

A push event contains 0 file changes, in case a user pushes a empty push event to trigger a build

A push event contains 3000+ file changes or 20+ commits

Examples

Example 1

If you want to trigger a build from all changes within a set of directories, such as all changes in the folders project-a/ and packages/

Include paths: project-a/*, packages/*

Exclude paths: “

Example 2

If you want to trigger a build for any changes, but want to exclude changes to a certain directory, such as all changes in a docs/ directory

Include paths: *

Exclude paths: docs/*

Example 3

If you want to trigger a build for a specific file or specific filetype, for example all files ending in .md .