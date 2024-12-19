Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Escalate user submissions
After you triage your users' submissions (that are machine reviewed), you can now escalate them to our team for reclassification (which are instead human reviewed). User submissions from the submission alias, PhishNet, and our API can all be escalated.
From Reclassifications, go to User submissions. Select the three dots next to any of the user submissions, then select Escalate to create a team request for reclassification. The Cloudflare dashboard will then show you the submissions on the Team Submissions tab.
Learn more about this feature on our docs.
This feature is available across these Email Security packages:
- Advantage
- Enterprise
- Enterprise + PhishGuard
