Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Cloudflare One Agent for Android (version 2.4)
A new GA release for the Android Cloudflare One Agent is now available in the Google Play Store ↗. This release includes a new feature allowing team name insertion by URL during enrollment, as well as fixes and minor improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Improved in-app error messages.
- Improved mobile client login with support for team name insertion by URL.
- Fixed an issue preventing admin split tunnel settings taking priority for traffic from certain applications.
