Cloudflare One Agent for Android (version 2.4)

Zero Trust WARP Client

A new GA release for the Android Cloudflare One Agent is now available in the Google Play Store. This release includes a new feature allowing team name insertion by URL during enrollment, as well as fixes and minor improvements.

Changes and improvements

  • Improved in-app error messages.
  • Improved mobile client login with support for team name insertion by URL.
  • Fixed an issue preventing admin split tunnel settings taking priority for traffic from certain applications.