Realtime WebSockets API
Some AI providers support real-time, low-latency interactions over WebSockets. AI Gateway allows seamless integration with these APIs, supporting multimodal interactions such as text, audio, and video.
For real-time WebSockets, authentication can be done using:
- Headers (for non-browser environments)
sec-websocket-protocol(for browsers)
