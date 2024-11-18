Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
WARP client for macOS (version 2024.11.309.0)
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains reliability improvements and general bug fixes.
Changes and improvements:
- Fixed an issue where SSH sessions and other application connections over TCP or UDP could drop when a device that is using MASQUE changes its primary network interface.
- Fixed an issue to ensure the Cloudflare root certificate (or custom certificate) is installed in the trust store if not already there.
- Fixed an issue with the WARP client becoming unresponsive during startup.
- Extended
warp-diagto collect system profiler firewall state as part of diagnostics.
- Fixed an issue with the WARP client becoming unresponsive while handling LAN inclusion.
- Fixed an issue where users were unable to connect with an IPC error message displayed in the UI.
- Fixed an issue that was preventing proper operation of DNS-over-TLS (DoT) for consumer users.
Known issues:
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.1 or later.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-