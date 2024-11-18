WARP client for macOS (version 2024.11.309.0)

A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains reliability improvements and general bug fixes.

Changes and improvements:

Fixed an issue where SSH sessions and other application connections over TCP or UDP could drop when a device that is using MASQUE changes its primary network interface.

Fixed an issue to ensure the Cloudflare root certificate (or custom certificate) is installed in the trust store if not already there.

Fixed an issue with the WARP client becoming unresponsive during startup.

Extended warp-diag to collect system profiler firewall state as part of diagnostics.

Fixed an issue with the WARP client becoming unresponsive while handling LAN inclusion.

Fixed an issue where users were unable to connect with an IPC error message displayed in the UI.

Fixed an issue that was preventing proper operation of DNS-over-TLS (DoT) for consumer users.

Known issues: