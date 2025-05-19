Changelog
Increased limits for Cloudflare for SaaS and Secrets Store free and pay-as-you-go plans
With upgraded limits to all free and paid plans ↗, you can now scale more easily with Cloudflare for SaaS ↗ and Secrets Store ↗.
Cloudflare for SaaS ↗ allows you to extend the benefits of Cloudflare to your customers via their own custom or vanity domains. Now, the limit for custom hostnames ↗ on a Cloudflare for SaaS pay-as-you-go plan has been raised from 5,000 custom hostnames to 50,000 custom hostnames.
With custom origin server -- previously an enterprise-only feature -- you can route traffic from one or more custom hostnames somewhere other than your default proxy fallback. Custom origin server ↗ is now available to Cloudflare for SaaS customers on Free, Pro, and Business plans.
You can enable custom origin server on a per-custom hostname basis via the API ↗ or the UI:
Currently in beta with a Workers integration ↗, Cloudflare Secrets Store ↗ allows you to store, manage, and deploy account level secrets from a secure, centralized platform your Cloudflare Workers ↗. Now, you can create and deploy 100 secrets per account. Try it out in the dashboard ↗, with Wrangler ↗, or via the API ↗ today.
