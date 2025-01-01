{ " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " prompt " : { " type " : "string" , " minLength " : 1 , " description " : "A text description of the image you want to generate" }, " lang " : { " type " : "string" , " default " : "en" , " description " : "The speech language (e.g., 'en' for English, 'fr' for French). Defaults to 'en' if not specified" } }, " required " : [ "prompt" ] }