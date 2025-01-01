m
MeloTTS Text-to-Speech • myshell-ai
MeloTTS is a high-quality multi-lingual text-to-speech library by MyShell.ai.
Parameters
* indicates a required field
Input
-
prompt *string min 1
A text description of the image you want to generate
-
langstring default en
The speech language (e.g., 'en' for English, 'fr' for French). Defaults to 'en' if not specified
Output
-
0object
-
audiostring
The generated audio in MP3 format, base64-encoded
-
-
1string
The generated audio in MP3 format
API Schemas
The following schemas are based on JSON Schema
