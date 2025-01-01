 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
m

melotts

Text-to-Speechmyshell-ai
@cf/myshell-ai/melotts

MeloTTS is a high-quality multi-lingual text-to-speech library by MyShell.ai.

Parameters

* indicates a required field

Input

  • prompt * string min 1

    A text description of the image you want to generate

  • lang string default en

    The speech language (e.g., 'en' for English, 'fr' for French). Defaults to 'en' if not specified

Output

  • 0 object

    • audio string

      The generated audio in MP3 format, base64-encoded

  • 1 string

    The generated audio in MP3 format

API Schemas

The following schemas are based on JSON Schema

{
    "type": "object",
    "properties": {
        "prompt": {
            "type": "string",
            "minLength": 1,
            "description": "A text description of the image you want to generate"
        },
        "lang": {
            "type": "string",
            "default": "en",
            "description": "The speech language (e.g., 'en' for English, 'fr' for French). Defaults to 'en' if not specified"
        }
    },
    "required": [
        "prompt"
    ]
}