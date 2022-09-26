WebRTC Beta

Sub-second latency live streaming (using WHIP) and playback (using WHEP) to unlimited concurrent viewers.

WebRTC is ideal for when you need live video to playback in near real-time, such as:

When the outcome of a live event is time-sensitive (live sports, financial news)

When viewers interact with the live stream (live Q&A, auctions, etc.)

When you want your end users to be able to easily go live or create their own video content, from a web browser or native app

WebRTC streaming is currently in beta, and we’d love to hear what you think. Join our Discord channel External link icon Open external link and let us know what you’re buliding with WebRTC!

​​ Step 1: Create a live input

Use the Stream Dashboard External link icon Open external link , or make a POST request to the /live_inputs API endpoint External link icon Open external link

Create a live input using the Stream API curl -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ < ACCOUNT_ID > /stream/live_inputs

API response from a POST request to /live_inputs { "uid" : "1a553f11a88915d093d45eda660d2f8c" , ... "webRTC" : { "url" : "https://customer-<CODE>.cloudflarestream.com/<SECRET>/webRTC/publish" } , "webRTCPlayback" : { "url" : "https://customer-<CODE>.cloudflarestream.com/<INPUT_UID>/webRTC/play" } , ... }

​​ Step 2: Go live using WHIP

Every live input has a unique URL that one creator can be stream to. This URL should only be shared with the creator — anyone with this URL has the ability to stream live video to this live input.

Copy the URL from the webRTC key in the API response (see above), or directly from the Cloudflare Dashboard External link icon Open external link .

Paste this URL into the provided WHIP example code External link icon Open external link , which you can run in your web browser on Stackblitz External link icon Open external link :

Simplified example code import WHIPClient from "./WHIPClient.js" ; const url = "<WEBRTC_URL_FROM_YOUR_LIVE_INPUT>" ; const videoElement = document . getElementById ( "input-video" ) ; const client = new WHIPClient ( url , videoElement ) ;

Once the creator grants permission to their camera and microphone, live video and audio will automatically start being streamed to Cloudflare, using WebRTC.

You can also use this URL with any client that supports the WebRTC-HTTP ingestion protocol (WHIP) External link icon Open external link , such as Gstreamer External link icon Open external link or whip-js External link icon Open external link . There is active development and discussion around supporting WHIP in OBS Studio External link icon Open external link . Trickle ICE External link icon Open external link is not yet supported, but will be supported soon. Some WHIP clients require Trickle ICE.

​​ Step 3: Play live video using WHEP

Copy the URL from the webRTCPlayback key in the API response (see above), or directly from the Cloudflare Dashboard External link icon Open external link . There are no limits on the number of concurrent viewers.

Paste this URL into the provided WHEP example code, which you can run in your browser on Stackblitz External link icon Open external link .

Simplified example code import WHEPClient from "./WHEPClient.js" ; const url = "<WEBRTC_URL_FROM_YOUR_LIVE_INPUT>" ; const videoElement = document . getElementById ( "output-video" ) ; const client = new WHEPClient ( url , videoElement ) ;

As long as the creator is actively streaming, viewers should see their broadcast in their browser, with less than 1 second of latency.

You can also use this URL with any client that supports the WebRTC-HTTP egress protocol (WHEP) External link icon Open external link . As more WHEP clients are published, we are committed to supporting them and being fully compliant with the WHEP protocol as it evolves into a standard.

​​ Using WebRTC in native apps

If you are building a native app, the example code above can run within a WkWebView (iOS) External link icon Open external link , WebView (Android) External link icon Open external link or using react-native-webrtc External link icon Open external link . If you need to use WebRTC without a webview, you can use Google’s Java and Objective-C native implementations of WebRTC APIs, available here External link icon Open external link .

​​ Debugging WebRTC

Chrome : Navigate to chrome://webrtc-internals tov view detailed logs and graphs.

: Navigate to tov view detailed logs and graphs. Firefox : Navigate to about:webrtc to view information about WebRTC sessions, similar to Chrome.

: Navigate to to view information about WebRTC sessions, similar to Chrome. Safari: To enable WebRTC logs, from the inspector, open the settings tab (cogwheel icon), and set WebRTC logging to “Verbose” in the dropdown menu.

​​ Limitations while in beta