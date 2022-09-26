WebRTC
Sub-second latency live streaming (using WHIP) and playback (using WHEP) to unlimited concurrent viewers.
WebRTC is ideal for when you need live video to playback in near real-time, such as:
- When the outcome of a live event is time-sensitive (live sports, financial news)
- When viewers interact with the live stream (live Q&A, auctions, etc.)
- When you want your end users to be able to easily go live or create their own video content, from a web browser or native app
Step 1: Create a live input
Use the Stream Dashboard, or make a POST request to the
/live_inputs API endpoint
Create a live input using the Stream API
curl -X POST \
-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/stream/live_inputs
API response from a POST request to /live_inputs
{ "uid": "1a553f11a88915d093d45eda660d2f8c", ... "webRTC": { "url": "https://customer-<CODE>.cloudflarestream.com/<SECRET>/webRTC/publish" }, "webRTCPlayback": { "url": "https://customer-<CODE>.cloudflarestream.com/<INPUT_UID>/webRTC/play" },...}
Step 2: Go live using WHIP
Every live input has a unique URL that one creator can be stream to. This URL should only be shared with the creator — anyone with this URL has the ability to stream live video to this live input.
Copy the URL from the
webRTC key in the API response (see above), or directly from the Cloudflare Dashboard.
Paste this URL into the provided WHIP example code, which you can run in your web browser on Stackblitz:
Simplified example code
// Add a <video> element to the HTML page this code runs in:
// <video id="input-video" autoplay muted></video>
import WHIPClient from "./WHIPClient.js"; // an example WHIP client, see https://github.com/cloudflare/templates/tree/main/stream/webrtc/src/WHIPClient.ts
const url = "<WEBRTC_URL_FROM_YOUR_LIVE_INPUT>"; // add the webRTC URL from your live input here
const videoElement = document.getElementById("input-video");
const client = new WHIPClient(url, videoElement);
Once the creator grants permission to their camera and microphone, live video and audio will automatically start being streamed to Cloudflare, using WebRTC.
You can also use this URL with any client that supports the WebRTC-HTTP ingestion protocol (WHIP), such as Gstreamer or whip-js. There is active development and discussion around supporting WHIP in OBS Studio.
Step 3: Play live video using WHEP
Copy the URL from the
webRTCPlayback key in the API response (see above), or directly from the Cloudflare Dashboard. There are no limits on the number of concurrent viewers.
Paste this URL into the provided WHEP example code, which you can run in your browser on Stackblitz.
Simplified example code
// Add a <video> element to the HTML page this code runs in:
// <video id="output-video" autoplay muted></video>
import WHEPClient from "./WHEPClient.js"; // an example WHEP client, see https://github.com/cloudflare/templates/tree/main/stream/webrtc/src/WHEPClient.ts
const url = "<WEBRTC_URL_FROM_YOUR_LIVE_INPUT>"; // add the webRTCPlayback URL from your live input here
const videoElement = document.getElementById("output-video");
const client = new WHEPClient(url, videoElement);
As long as the creator is actively streaming, viewers should see their broadcast in their browser, with less than 1 second of latency.
You can also use this URL with any client that supports the WebRTC-HTTP egress protocol (WHEP). As more WHEP clients are published, we are committed to supporting them and being fully compliant with the WHEP protocol as it evolves into a standard.
Using WebRTC in native apps
If you are building a native app, the example code above can run within a WkWebView (iOS), WebView (Android) or using react-native-webrtc. If you need to use WebRTC without a webview, you can use Google’s Java and Objective-C native implementations of WebRTC APIs, available here.
Debugging WebRTC
- Chrome: Navigate to
chrome://webrtc-internalstov view detailed logs and graphs.
- Firefox: Navigate to
about:webrtcto view information about WebRTC sessions, similar to Chrome.
- Safari: To enable WebRTC logs, from the inspector, open the settings tab (cogwheel icon), and set WebRTC logging to “Verbose” in the dropdown menu.
Limitations while in beta
- Recording is not yet supported (coming soon)
- Simulcasting (restreaming) is not yet supported (coming soon)
- Live viewer counts are not yet supported (coming soon)
- Analytics are not yet supported (coming soon)
- Though we don’t anticipate major API changes, while in beta, the WHIP and WHEP protocol versions used by our APIs is subject to change without notice. You can find the version in the
protocol-versionheader in WHIP and WHEP API responses. The value of this header references the IETF draft slug for each protocol, for example,
draft-ietf-wish-whip-04and
draft-murillo-whep-00.
- Once generally available, WebRTC streaming will be priced just like the rest of Cloudflare Stream, based on minutes stored and minutes of video delivered.