Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare. Subscribe to RSS
Introducing the agents-sdk
We've released the agents-sdk ↗, a package and set of tools that help you build and ship AI Agents.
You can get up and running with a chat-based AI Agent ↗ (and deploy it to Workers) that uses the
agents-sdk, tool calling, and state syncing with a React-based front-end by running the following command:
You can also add an Agent to any existing Workers application by installing the
agents-sdk package directly
... and then define your first Agent:
Head over to the Agents documentation to learn more about the
agents-sdk, the SDK APIs, as well as how to test and deploying agents to production.