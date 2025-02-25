Introducing the agents-sdk

We've released the agents-sdk ↗, a package and set of tools that help you build and ship AI Agents.

You can get up and running with a chat-based AI Agent ↗ (and deploy it to Workers) that uses the agents-sdk , tool calling, and state syncing with a React-based front-end by running the following command:

Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest agents-starter -- --template="cloudflare/agents-starter" # open up README.md and follow the instructions

You can also add an Agent to any existing Workers application by installing the agents-sdk package directly

Terminal window npm i agents-sdk

... and then define your first Agent:

import { Agent } from 'agents-sdk' ; export class YourAgent extends Agent < Env > { // Build it out // Access state on this.state or query the Agent's database via this.sql // Handle WebSocket events with onConnect and onMessage // Run tasks on a schedule with this.schedule // Call AI models // ... and/or call other Agents. }