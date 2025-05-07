URL Scanner now supports geo-specific scanning

Enterprise customers can now choose the geographic location from which a URL scan is performed — either via Security Center in the Cloudflare dashboard or via the URL Scanner API.

This feature gives security teams greater insight into how a website behaves across different regions, helping uncover targeted, location-specific threats.

What’s new:

Location Picker: Select a location for the scan via Security Center → Investigate in the dashboard or through the API.

in the dashboard or through the API. Region-aware scanning: Understand how content changes by location — useful for detecting regionally tailored attacks.

Default behavior: If no location is set, scans default to the user’s current geographic region.

Learn more in the Security Center documentation.