Purge by single-file (by URL)

With purge by single-file, cached resources are immediately removed from the stored assets in your Content Delivery Network (CDN) across all data centers. New requests for the purged asset receive the latest version from your origin web server and add it back to your CDN cache within the specific Cloudflare data center that served the request.

The single-file purge rate limit for the Free subscription is 1,000 URLs/minute. The rate limit is subject to change.

A single-file purge performed through your Cloudflare dashboard does not clear objects that contain any of the following:

You can purge objects with these characteristics using an API call to (purge files by URL). In the data/header section of the API call, you must include all headers and cache keys contained in the cached resource, along with their matching values. Warning Always use UTF-8 encoded URLs for single-file cache purges. Wildcards are not supported on single file purge, and you must use purge by hostname, prefix, or implement cache tags as an alternative solution. All of the listed options are Enterprise features.

Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and domain. Select Caching > Configuration. Under Purge Cache, select Custom Purge. The Custom Purge window appears. Under Purge by, select URL. Enter the appropriate value(s) in the text field using the format shown in the example. Perform any additional instructions to complete the form. Review your entries. Select Purge.