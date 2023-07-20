Egress policies

Only available on Enterprise plans.

When your users connect to the Internet through Cloudflare Gateway, by default their traffic is assigned a source IP address that is shared across all Cloudflare WARP users. Enterprise customers can purchase dedicated egress IPs to ensure that egress traffic from your organization is assigned a unique, static IP. These source IPs are dedicated to your account and can be used within allowlists on upstream services.

Egress policies allow you to control which dedicated egress IP is used and when, based on attributes such as identity, IP address, and geolocation. Traffic that does not match an egress policy will default to using the most performant dedicated egress IP.

To control whether only IPv4 or IPv6 is used to egress, you can use a DNS policy to block AAAA or A records.

The following egress policy configures all traffic destined for a third-party network to use a static source IP:

Policy name Selector Operator Value Egress method Access third-party provider Destination IP is 203.0.113.0/24 Dedicated Cloudflare egress IPs

For the best performance, we recommend creating a catch-all policy to route all other users through the default Zero Trust IP range:

Policy name Selector Operator Value Egress method Default egress policy Destination IP is not 0.0.0.0 Cloudflare default egress method

Since Gateway policies evaluate from top to bottom in the UI, be sure to place the catch-all policy at the bottom of the list. If you do not include a catch-all policy, all other traffic will use the closest dedicated egress IP location.

​​ Egress methods

Choose one of the following options for your egress policy:

Default Cloudflare egress : uses the default source IP range shared across all Zero Trust accounts. Ensures the most performant Internet experience as user traffic egresses from the nearest Cloudflare data center.

Dedicated Cloudflare egress IPs uses the primary IPv4 address and IPv6 range selected in the dropdown menus. You can optionally specify a secondary IPv4 address in case the primary data center goes down. There is no need for a secondary IPv6 because IPv6 traffic can egress from any Cloudflare data center. To learn more about IPv4 and IPv6 egress behavior, refer to Egress locations.

Gateway matches egress traffic against the following selectors, or criteria:

​​ Destination Continent

The continent where the request is destined. Geolocation is determined from the target IP address. To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:

AF – Africa

AN – Antarctica

AS – Asia

EU – Europe

NA – North America

OC – Oceania

SA – South America

T1 – Tor network

UI name API example Destination Continent IP Geolocation net.dst.geo.continent == "EU"

​​ Destination Country

The country that the request is destined for. Geolocation is determined from the target IP address. To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 code External link icon Open external link in the Value field.

UI name API example Destination Country IP Geolocation net.dst.geo.country == "RU"

​​ Destination IP

The IP address of the request’s target.

UI name API example Destination IP net.dst.ip == "10.0.0.0/8"

​​ Destination Port

The port number of the request’s target.

UI name API example Destination Port net.dst.port == "2222"

​​ Device Posture

With the Device Posture selector, admins can use signals from end-user devices to secure access to their internal and external resources. For example, a security admin can choose to limit all access to internal applications based on whether specific software is installed on a device and/or if the device or software are configured in a particular way.

UI name API example Passed Device Posture Checks any(device_posture.checks.failed[*] in {"1308749e-fcfb-4ebc-b051-fe022b632644"}) , any(device_posture.checks.passed[*] in {"1308749e-fcfb-4ebc-b051-fe022b632644"})"

The protocol used to send the packet.

UI name API example Protocol net.protocol == "tcp"

​​ Proxy Endpoint

The proxy server where your browser forwards HTTP traffic.

UI name API example Proxy Endpoint proxy.endpoint == "3ele0ss56t.proxy.cloudflare-gateway.com"

​​ Source Continent

The continent of the user making the request.

Geolocation is determined from the device’s public IP address (typically assigned by the user’s ISP). To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:

AF – Africa

AN – Antarctica

AS – Asia

EU – Europe

NA – North America

OC – Oceania

SA – South America

T1 – Tor network

UI name API example Source Continent IP Geolocation net.src.geo.continent == "North America"

​​ Source Country

The country of the user making the request.

Geolocation is determined from the device’s public IP address (typically assigned by the user’s ISP). To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 code External link icon Open external link in the Value field.

UI name API example Source Country IP Geolocation net.src.geo.country == "RU"

​​ Source IP

UI name API example Source IP net.src.ip == "10.0.0.0/8"

​​ Source Port

UI name API example Source Port net.src.port == "2222"

The User, User Group, and SAML Attributes selectors require Gateway with WARP mode to be enabled in the Zero Trust WARP client, and the user to be enrolled in the organization via the WARP client. For more information on identity-based selectors, refer to the Identity-based policies page.

​​ Virtual Network

The Tunnel Virtual Network that the device is connected to via the WARP client.

UI name API example Virtual Network net.vnet_id == "957fc748-591a-e96s-a15d-1j90204a7923"

​​ Comparison operators

Comparison operators are the way Gateway matches traffic to a selector. When you choose a Selector in the dashboard policy builder, the Operator dropdown menu will display the available options for that selector.

Operator Meaning is equals the defined value is not does not equal the defined value in matches at least one of the defined values not in does not match any of the defined values in list in a pre-defined list of values not in list not in a pre-defined list of values matches regex regex evaluates to true does not match regex regex evaluates to false greater than exceeds the defined number greater than or equal to exceeds or equals the defined number less than below the defined number less than or equal to below or equals the defined number

You can input a single value or use regular expressions to specify a range of values.

Gateway uses Rust to evaluate regular expressions. The Rust implementation is slightly different than regex libraries used elsewhere. To evaluate if your regex matches, you can use Rustexp External link icon Open external link .

​​ Logical operators