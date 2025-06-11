Upstash ↗ is a serverless database with Redis* and Kafka API. Upstash also offers QStash, a task queue/scheduler designed for the serverless.

Upstash for Redis

To set up an integration with Upstash:

You need an existing Upstash database to connect to. Create an Upstash database ↗ or load data from an existing database to Upstash ↗. Insert some data to your Upstash database. You can add data to your Upstash database in two ways: Use the CLI directly from your Upstash console.

Alternatively, install redis-cli ↗ locally and run the following commands. Terminal window set GB "Ey up?" OK Terminal window set US "Yo, what’s up?" OK Terminal window set NL "Hoi, hoe gaat het?" OK Configure the Upstash Redis credentials in your Worker: You need to add your Upstash Redis database URL and token as secrets to your Worker. Get these from your Upstash Console ↗ under your database details, then add them as secrets using Wrangler: Terminal window # Add the Upstash Redis URL as a secret npx wrangler secret put UPSTASH_REDIS_REST_URL # When prompted, paste your Upstash Redis REST URL # Add the Upstash Redis token as a secret npx wrangler secret put UPSTASH_REDIS_REST_TOKEN # When prompted, paste your Upstash Redis REST token In your Worker, install the @upstash/redis , a HTTP client to connect to your database and start manipulating data: npm

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i @upstash/redis Terminal window yarn add @upstash/redis Terminal window pnpm add @upstash/redis The following example shows how to make a query to your Upstash database in a Worker. The credentials needed to connect to Upstash have been added as secrets to your Worker. import { Redis } from "@upstash/redis/cloudflare" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const redis = Redis . fromEnv ( env ) ; const country = request . headers . get ( "cf-ipcountry" ) ; if ( country ) { const greeting = await redis . get ( country ) ; if ( greeting ) { return new Response ( greeting ) ; } } return new Response ( "Hello What's up!" ) ; }, }; Note Redis.fromEnv(env) automatically picks up the default url and token names created in the integration. If you have renamed the secrets, you must declare them explicitly like in the Upstash basic example ↗.

To learn more about Upstash, refer to the Upstash documentation ↗.

Upstash Kafka

To set up an integration with Upstash Kafka:

Create a Kafka cluster and topic ↗. Configure the Upstash Kafka credentials in your Worker: You need to add your Upstash Kafka connection details as secrets to your Worker. Get these from your Upstash Console ↗ under your Kafka cluster details, then add them as secrets using Wrangler: Terminal window # Add the Upstash Kafka URL as a secret npx wrangler secret put UPSTASH_KAFKA_REST_URL # When prompted, paste your Upstash Kafka REST URL # Add the Upstash Kafka username as a secret npx wrangler secret put UPSTASH_KAFKA_REST_USERNAME # When prompted, paste your Upstash Kafka username # Add the Upstash Kafka password as a secret npx wrangler secret put UPSTASH_KAFKA_REST_PASSWORD # When prompted, paste your Upstash Kafka password In your Worker, install @upstash/kafka , a HTTP/REST based Kafka client: npm

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i @upstash/kafka Terminal window yarn add @upstash/kafka Terminal window pnpm add @upstash/kafka Use the upstash-kafka ↗ JavaScript SDK to send data to Kafka.

Refer to Upstash documentation on Kafka setup with Workers ↗ for more information. Replace url , username and password with the variables set by the integration.

Upstash QStash

To set up an integration with Upstash QStash:

