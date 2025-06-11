Upstash
Upstash ↗ is a serverless database with Redis* and Kafka API. Upstash also offers QStash, a task queue/scheduler designed for the serverless.
To set up an integration with Upstash:
-
You need an existing Upstash database to connect to. Create an Upstash database ↗ or load data from an existing database to Upstash ↗.
-
Insert some data to your Upstash database. You can add data to your Upstash database in two ways:
- Use the CLI directly from your Upstash console.
- Alternatively, install redis-cli ↗ locally and run the following commands.
-
Configure the Upstash Redis credentials in your Worker:
You need to add your Upstash Redis database URL and token as secrets to your Worker. Get these from your Upstash Console ↗ under your database details, then add them as secrets using Wrangler:
-
In your Worker, install the
@upstash/redis, a HTTP client to connect to your database and start manipulating data:
-
The following example shows how to make a query to your Upstash database in a Worker. The credentials needed to connect to Upstash have been added as secrets to your Worker.
To learn more about Upstash, refer to the Upstash documentation ↗.
To set up an integration with Upstash Kafka:
-
Create a Kafka cluster and topic ↗.
-
Configure the Upstash Kafka credentials in your Worker:
You need to add your Upstash Kafka connection details as secrets to your Worker. Get these from your Upstash Console ↗ under your Kafka cluster details, then add them as secrets using Wrangler:
-
In your Worker, install
@upstash/kafka, a HTTP/REST based Kafka client:
-
Use the upstash-kafka ↗ JavaScript SDK to send data to Kafka.
Refer to Upstash documentation on Kafka setup with Workers ↗ for more information. Replace
url,
username and
password with the variables set by the integration.
To set up an integration with Upstash QStash:
-
Configure the publicly available HTTP endpoint ↗ that you want to send your messages to.
-
Configure the Upstash QStash credentials in your Worker:
You need to add your Upstash QStash token as a secret to your Worker. Get your token from your Upstash Console ↗ under QStash settings, then add it as a secret using Wrangler:
-
In your Worker, install the
@upstash/qstash, a HTTP client to connect to your database QStash endpoint:
-
Refer to the Upstash documentation on how to receive webhooks from QStash in your Cloudflare Worker ↗.
* Redis is a trademark of Redis Ltd. Any rights therein are reserved to Redis Ltd. Any use by Upstash is for referential purposes only and does not indicate any sponsorship, endorsement or affiliation between Redis and Upstash.
