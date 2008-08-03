Build and deploy your first Workers AI application.
Overview
Create fully-managed RAG pipelines to power your AI applications with accurate and up-to-date information.
AutoRAG lets you create fully-managed, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines that continuously updates and scales on Cloudflare. With AutoRAG, you can integrate context-aware AI into your applications without managing infrastructure.
You can use AutoRAG to build:
- Support chatbots: Answer customer questions using your own product content.
- Internal tools: Help teams quickly find the information they need using internal documentation.
- Enterprise knowledge search: Make documentation easy to search and use.
Automated indexing
Automatically and continuously index your data source, keeping your content fresh without manual reprocessing.
Workers Binding
Call your AutoRAG instance for search or AI Search directly from a Cloudflare Worker using the native binding integration.
Similarity caching
Cache repeated queries and results to improve latency and reduce compute on repeated requests.
Run machine learning models, powered by serverless GPUs, on Cloudflare’s global network.
Observe and control your AI applications with caching, rate limiting, request retries, model fallback, and more.
Build full-stack AI applications with Vectorize, Cloudflare’s vector database.
Build serverless applications and deploy instantly across the globe for exceptional performance, reliability, and scale.
Store large amounts of unstructured data without the costly egress bandwidth fees associated with typical cloud storage services.
Connect with the Workers community on Discord to ask questions, share what you are building, and discuss the platform with other developers.
Follow @CloudflareDev on Twitter to learn about product announcements, and what is new in Cloudflare Workers.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-