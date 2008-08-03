Create fully-managed RAG pipelines to power your AI applications with accurate and up-to-date information.

AutoRAG lets you create fully-managed, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines that continuously updates and scales on Cloudflare. With AutoRAG, you can integrate context-aware AI into your applications without managing infrastructure.

You can use AutoRAG to build:

Support chatbots: Answer customer questions using your own product content.

Answer customer questions using your own product content. Internal tools: Help teams quickly find the information they need using internal documentation.

Help teams quickly find the information they need using internal documentation. Enterprise knowledge search: Make documentation easy to search and use.

Features

Automated indexing

Automatically and continuously index your data source, keeping your content fresh without manual reprocessing. View indexing

Workers Binding

Call your AutoRAG instance for search or AI Search directly from a Cloudflare Worker using the native binding integration. Add to Worker

Similarity caching

Cache repeated queries and results to improve latency and reduce compute on repeated requests. Use caching

