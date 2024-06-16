 Skip to content
Explore product updates for Cloudflare One

Jun 16, 2024, 11:00 AM
Access Browser Isolation CASB Cloudflare Tunnel Digital Experience Monitoring Data Loss Prevention Email Security (formerly Area 1) Gateway Magic Cloud Networking Magic Firewall Magic Network Monitoring Magic Transit Magic WAN Network Interconnect Risk Score Zero Trust WARP Client

Welcome to your new home for product updates on Cloudflare One.

Our new changelog lets you read about changes in much more depth, offering in-depth examples, images, code samples, and even gifs.

If you are looking for older product updates, refer to the following locations.

Older product updates