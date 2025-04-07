Durable Objects on Workers Free plan

Durable Objects can now be used with zero commitment on the Workers Free plan allowing you to build AI agents with Agents SDK, collaboration tools, and real-time applications like chat or multiplayer games.

Durable Objects let you build stateful, serverless applications with millions of tiny coordination instances that run your application code alongside (in the same thread!) your durable storage. Each Durable Object can access its own SQLite database through a Storage API. A Durable Object class is defined in a Worker script encapsulating the Durable Object's behavior when accessed from a Worker. To try the code below, click the button:

import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers" ; // Durable Object export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { ... async sayHello ( name ) { return `Hello, ${ name } !` ; } } // Worker export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { // Every unique ID refers to an individual instance of the Durable Object class const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; // A stub is a client used to invoke methods on the Durable Object const stub = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id ) ; // Methods on the Durable Object are invoked via the stub const response = await stub . sayHello ( "world" ) ; return response ; }, };

Free plan limits apply to Durable Objects compute and storage usage. Limits allow developers to build real-world applications, with every Worker request able to call a Durable Object on the free plan.

