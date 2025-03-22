Changelog
New Managed WAF rule for Next.js CVE-2025-29927.
Update: We have changed this WAF rule to opt-in only, as sites that use auth middleware with third-party auth vendors were observing failing requests.
We strongly recommend updating your version of Next.js (if eligible) to the patched versions, as your app will otherwise be vulnerable to an authentication bypass attack regardless of auth provider.
This rule is opt-in only for sites on the Pro plan or above in the WAF managed ruleset.
To enable the rule:
- Head to Security > WAF > Managed rules in the Cloudflare dashboard for the zone (website) you want to protect.
- Click the three dots next to Cloudflare Managed Ruleset and choose Edit
- Scroll down and choose Browse Rules
- Search for CVE-2025-29927 (ruleId:
34583778093748cc83ff7b38f472013e)
- Change the Status to Enabled and the Action to Block. You can optionally set the rule to Log, to validate potential impact before enabling it. Log will not block requests.
- Click Next
- Scroll down and choose Save
This will enable the WAF rule and block requests with the
x-middleware-subrequest header regardless of Next.js version.
For users on the Free plan, or who want to define a more specific rule, you can create a Custom WAF rule to block requests with the
x-middleware-subrequest header regardless of Next.js version.
To create a custom rule:
- Head to Security > WAF > Custom rules in the Cloudflare dashboard for the zone (website) you want to protect.
- Give the rule a name - e.g.
next-js-CVE-2025-29927
- Set the matching parameters for the rule match any request where the
x-middleware-subrequestheader
existsper the rule expression below.
- Set the action to 'block'. If you want to observe the impact before blocking requests, set the action to 'log' (and edit the rule later).
- Deploy the rule.
We've made a WAF (Web Application Firewall) rule available to all sites on Cloudflare to protect against the Next.js authentication bypass vulnerability ↗ (
CVE-2025-29927) published on March 21st, 2025.
Note: This rule is not enabled by default as it blocked requests across sites for specific authentication middleware.
- This managed rule protects sites using Next.js on Workers and Pages, as well as sites using Cloudflare to protect Next.js applications hosted elsewhere.
- This rule has been made avaiable (but not enabled by default) to all sites as part of our WAF Managed Ruleset and blocks requests that attempt to bypass authentication in Next.js applications.
- The vulnerability affects almost all Next.js versions, and is patched in Next.js
14.2.25and
15..2.3. Users on older versions of Next.js (
11.1.4to
13.5.6) do not have a patch available.
The managed WAF rule mitigates this by blocking external user requests with the
x-middleware-subrequest header regardless of Next.js version, but we recommend users using Next.js 14 and 15 upgrade to the patched versions of Next.js as an additional mitigation.
