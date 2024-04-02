Python Beta

Cloudflare Workers provides first-class support for Python, including support for:

Python Workers are in open beta. You can currently only use the built-in packages in local development. Support for deploying packages with a requirements.txt file is coming soon. You must add the python_workers compatibility flag to your Worker, while Python Workers are in open beta. We’d love your feedback. Join the #python-workers channel in the Cloudflare Developers Discord External link icon Open external link and let us know what you’d like to see next.

​​ Get started

git clone https://github.com/cloudflare/python-workers-examples cd 01-hello npx wrangler@latest dev

A Python Worker can be as simple as three lines of code:

src/entry.py from js import Response def on_fetch ( request ) : return Response . new ( "Hello World!" )

Similar to Workers written in JavaScript, TypeScript, or Rust, the main entry point for a Python worker is the fetch handler. In a Python Worker, this handler is named on_fetch .

To run a Python Worker locally, you use Wrangler, the CLI for Cloudflare Workers:

npx wrangler@latest dev

To deploy a Python Worker to Cloudflare, run wrangler deploy :

npx wrangler@latest deploy

Python workers can be split across multiple files. Let’s create a new Python file, called src/hello.py :

src/hello.py def hello ( name ) : return "Hello, " + name + "!"

Now, we can modify src/entry.py to make use of the new module.

src/entry.py from hello import hello from js import Response def on_fetch ( request ) : return Response . new ( hello ( "World" ) )

Once you edit src/entry.py , Wrangler will automatically detect the change and reload your Worker.

​​ The Request Interface

The request parameter passed to your fetch handler is a JavaScript Request object, exposed via the foreign function interface, allowing you to access it directly from your Python code.

Let’s try editing the worker to accept a POST request. We know from the documentation for Request that we can call await request.json() within an async function to parse the request body as JSON. In a Python Worker, you would write:

src/entry.py from js import Response from hello import hello async def on_fetch ( request ) : name = ( await request . json ( ) ) . name return Response . new ( hello ( name ) )

Once you edit the src/entry.py , Wrangler should automatically restart the local development server. Now, if you send a POST request with the appropriate body, your Worker should respond with a personalized message.

$ curl --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --request POST \ --data '{"name": "Python"}' http://localhost:8787

​​ The env Parameter

In addition to the request parameter, the env parameter is also passed to the Python fetch handler and can be used to access environment variables, secrets,and bindings.

For example, let’s try setting and using an environment variable in a Python Worker. First, add the environment variable to your Worker’s wrangler.toml :

wrangler.toml name = "hello-python-worker" main = "src/entry.py" compatibility_flags = [ "python_workers" ] compatibility_date = "2024-03-20" [ vars ] API_HOST = "example.com"

Then, you can access the API_HOST environment variable via the env parameter:

src/entry.py from js import Response async def on_fetch ( request , env ) : return Response . new ( env . API_HOST )