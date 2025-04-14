 Skip to content
New predefined detection entry for ICD-11

Data Loss Prevention

You now have access to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2025 edition of the International Classification of Diseases 11th Revision (ICD-11) as a predefined detection entry. The new dataset can be found in the Health Information predefined profile.

ICD-10 dataset remains available for use.