New predefined detection entry for ICD-11
You now have access to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2025 edition of the International Classification of Diseases 11th Revision (ICD-11) ↗ as a predefined detection entry. The new dataset can be found in the Health Information predefined profile.
ICD-10 dataset remains available for use.
