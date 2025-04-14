Signed URLs and Infrastructure Improvements on Stream Live WebRTC Beta

Cloudflare Stream has completed an infrastructure upgrade for our Live WebRTC beta support which brings increased scalability and improved playback performance to all customers. WebRTC allows broadcasting directly from a browser (or supported WHIP client) with ultra-low latency to tens of thousands of concurrent viewers across the globe.

Additionally, as part of this upgrade, the WebRTC beta now supports Signed URLs to protect playback, just like our standard live stream options (HLS/DASH).

