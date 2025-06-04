Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
New Account-Level Load Balancing UI and Private Load Balancers
We've made two large changes to load balancing:
- Redesigned the user interface, now centralized at the account level.
- Introduced Private Load Balancers to the UI, enabling you to manage traffic for all of your external and internal applications in a single spot.
This update streamlines how you manage load balancers across multiple zones and extends robust traffic management to your private network infrastructure.
Key Enhancements:
-
Account-Level UI Consolidation:
-
Unified Management: Say goodbye to navigating individual zones for load balancing tasks. You can now view, configure, and monitor all your load balancers across every zone in your account from a single, intuitive interface at the account level.
-
Improved Efficiency: This centralized approach provides a more streamlined workflow, making it faster and easier to manage both your public-facing and internal traffic distribution.
-
-
Private Network Load Balancing:
-
Secure Internal Application Access: Create Private Load Balancers to distribute traffic to applications hosted within your private network, ensuring they are not exposed to the public Internet.
-
WARP & Magic WAN Integration: Effortlessly direct internal traffic from users connected via Cloudflare WARP or through your Magic WAN infrastructure to the appropriate internal endpoint pools.
-
Enhanced Security for Internal Resources: Combine reliable Load Balancing with Zero Trust access controls to ensure your internal services are both performant and only accessible by verified users.
-
