Domain Categories improvements

Gateway

New categories added

Parent IDParent NameCategory IDCategory Name
1Ads66Advertisements
3Business & Economy185Personal Finance
3Business & Economy186Brokerage & Investing
21Security Threats187Compromised Domain
21Security Threats188Potentially Unwanted Software
6Education189Reference
9Government & Politics190Charity and Non-profit

Changes to existing categories

Original NameNew Name
ReligionReligion & Spirituality
GovernmentGovernment/Legal
RedirectURL Alias/Redirect

Refer to Gateway domain categories to learn more.