Open email links with Browser Isolation

You can now safely open links in emails to view and investigate them.

From Investigations → View details, look for the Links Identified section. Next to each link, an Open in Browser Isolation icon allows your team to safely open the link in a clientless, isolated browser with no risk to the analyst or your environment. Learn more about this feature on our docs.

To use this feature, you must:

Enable Clientless Web Isolation in your Zero Trust settings.

in your Zero Trust settings. Have Browser Isolation (BISO) seats assigned. For more details, refer to our setup guide.

This feature is available across all CES packages: