Cloudflare Workers documentation

Cloudflare Workers provides a serverless External link icon Open external link execution environment that allows you to create entirely new applications or augment existing ones without configuring or maintaining infrastructure.

​ Installing the Workers CLI

To install wrangler External link icon Open external link, ensure you have npm installed External link icon Open external link, preferably using a Node version manager like Volta External link icon Open external link or nvm External link icon Open external link to avoid permission issues, then run:

$ npm install -g @cloudflare/wrangler



or install with yarn:

$ yarn global add @cloudflare/wrangler



Read more about installing wrangler .

View this Hello World example in the Workers playground:

addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) )

} )



async function handleRequest ( request ) {

return new Response ( "Hello world" )

}



​ Popular pages

Learning: How Workers works – learn how Cloudflare’s global network powers Workers

– learn how Cloudflare’s global network powers Workers Pricing – learn about the Free and Bundled plans

– learn about the Free and Bundled plans Reference: HTMLRewriter – parse and transform HTML from inside a Worker

– parse and transform HTML from inside a Worker Limits – learn about plan limits (e.g. free plans get 100,000 req/day)

Explore third-party packages External link icon Open external link that work on Workers, submitted by Cloudflare users.

Connect with the Workers community on Discord External link icon Open external link to ask questions, show off what you are building, and discuss the platform with other developers.

Follow @CloudflareDev on Twitter External link icon Open external link to learn about product announcements, new tutorials, and what is new in Cloudflare Workers.