Cloudflare Workers documentation

Cloudflare Workers provides a serverless execution environment that allows you to create entirely new applications or augment existing ones without configuring or maintaining infrastructure.

Installing the Workers CLI

To install wrangler, ensure you have npm installed, preferably using a Node version manager like Volta or nvm to avoid permission issues, then run:

$ npm install -g @cloudflare/wrangler

or install with yarn:

$ yarn global add @cloudflare/wrangler

Read more about installing wrangler.

Playground

View this Hello World example in the Workers playground:

addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})


async function handleRequest(request) {
  return new Response("Hello world")
}

Community

Explore third-party packages that work on Workers, submitted by Cloudflare users.

Connect with the Workers community on Discord to ask questions, show off what you are building, and discuss the platform with other developers.

Follow @CloudflareDev on Twitter to learn about product announcements, new tutorials, and what is new in Cloudflare Workers.

