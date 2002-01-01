When running your Worker locally using wrangler dev , you automatically have access to Cloudflare’s implementation of Chrome’s DevTools. DevTools help you debug and optimize your Workers.

Note You may have experience using Chrome’s DevTools for frontend development. Notably, Worker DevTools are used for backend code and not client-side JavaScript.

To get started, run your Worker in development mode with wrangler dev , then open the DevTools in the browser by hitting d from your terminal. Now when you access this worker locally, it can be debugged and profiled with this DevTools instance.

Alternatively, both the Cloudflare Dashboard and the Worker’s Playground include DevTools in their UI.

DevTool use cases

DevTools can be used in a variety of situations. For more information, see the documentation:

