DevTools
When running your Worker locally using
wrangler dev, you automatically have access to Cloudflare’s implementation of Chrome’s DevTools.
DevTools help you debug and optimize your Workers.
To get started, run your Worker in development mode with
wrangler dev, then open the DevTools in the browser by hitting d from your terminal. Now when you access this worker locally, it can be debugged and profiled with this DevTools instance.
Alternatively, both the Cloudflare Dashboard and the Worker’s Playground include DevTools in their UI.
DevTools can be used in a variety of situations. For more information, see the documentation:
- Debugging code via breakpoints and logging
- Profiling CPU usage
- Addressing out of memory (OOM) errors
