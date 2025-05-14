Changelog
WARP client for Windows (version 2025.4.929.0)
A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains two significant changes all customers should be aware of:
- All DNS traffic now flows inside the WARP tunnel. Customers are no longer required to configure their local firewall rules to allow our DoH IP addresses and domains.
- When using MASQUE, the connection will fall back to HTTP/2 (TCP) when we detect that HTTP/3 traffic is blocked. This allows for a much more reliable connection on some public WiFi networks.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue causing reconnection loops when captive portals are detected.
- Fixed an issue that caused WARP client disk encryption posture checks to fail due to missing drive names.
- Fixed an issue where managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.
- Improved DEX test error reporting.
- Fixed an issue where some parts of the WARP Client UI were missing in high contrast mode.
- Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.
- Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve connectivity on networks that block UDP or HTTP/3 specifically.
- Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.
- DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
- Improved the error message displayed in the client GUI when the rate limit for entering an incorrect admin override code is met.
- Improved handling of non-SLAAC IPv6 interface addresses for better connectivity in IPv6 only environments.
- Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.
- Improvement for WARP to check if tunnel connectivity fails or times out at device wake before attempting to reconnect.
- Fixed an issue causing WARP connection disruptions after network changes.
Known issues
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
We have received reports of performance issues from some customers that have upgraded to 24H2 with the Windows Filtering Platform and local device firewall rules. Before rolling out this Windows version, we highly encourage customers to test thoroughly as we continue to debug with Microsoft.
Devices with
KB5055523installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
