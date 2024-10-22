 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

WARP client for Windows (version 2024.10.279.1)

Zero Trust WARP Client

A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements:

  • Fixed an issue where SSH sessions and other application connections over TCP or UDP could be dropped when using MASQUE and the device's primary network interface changed.
  • Fixed an issue to ensure the managed certificate is installed in the trust store if not already there.

Known issues:

  • DNS resolution may be broken when the following condition are all true:

    • WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
    • A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
    • The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.

    To work around this issue, please reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.