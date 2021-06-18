Cloudflare Terraform

Configure Cloudflare using HashiCorp's “Infrastructure as Code” tool, Terraform.

With Cloudflare’s Terraform provider, you can manage your edge using the same familiar tools you use to automate the rest of your infrastructure. Define and store configuration in source code repositories like GitHub, track and version changes over time, and roll back when needed—all without needing to learn the Cloudflare APIs.

See Installing Terraform.