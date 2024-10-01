Improve Workers Builds build times by turning on build caching to restore dependencies and build output between builds. The first build to occur after enabling build caching on your Pages project will save to cache. Every subsequent build will restore from cache unless configured otherwise.

Configuration

Enable build caching

To enable build caching in the Cloudflare dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. In Overview, select your Workers project. Go to Settings > Build > Build cache and select Enable.

Clear cache

The build cache can be cleared for a project when needed, such as when debugging build issues. To clear the build cache:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. In Overview, select your Workers project. Go to Settings > Build > Build cache. Select Clear Cache to clear the build cache.

How build caching works

When enabled, build caching will automatically detect which package manager and framework the project is using from its package.json and cache data accordingly for the build.

The following shows which package managers and frameworks are supported for dependency and build output caching respectively.

Package managers

Workers build cache will cache the global cache directories of the following package managers:

Frameworks

The following frameworks support build output caching:

Framework Directories cached Astro node_modules/.astro Docusaurus node_modules/.cache , .docusaurus , build Eleventy .cache Gatsby .cache , public Next.js .next/cache Nuxt node_modules/.cache/nuxt

Note Static assets and frameworks are now supported in Cloudflare Workers.

Limits

The following limits are imposed for build caching: