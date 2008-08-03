 Skip to content
Below is an example of using Snowflake to connect and query data from R2 Data Catalog (read-only).

Prerequisites

Example usage

In your Snowflake SQL worksheet or notebook, run the following commands:

-- Create a database (if you don't already have one) to organize your external data
CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS r2_example_db;


-- Create an external volume pointing to your R2 bucket
CREATE OR REPLACE EXTERNAL VOLUME ext_vol_r2
    STORAGE_LOCATIONS = (
        (
            NAME = 'my_r2_storage_location'
            STORAGE_PROVIDER = 'S3COMPAT'
            STORAGE_BASE_URL = 's3compat://<bucket-name>'
            CREDENTIALS = (
                AWS_KEY_ID = '<access_key>'
                AWS_SECRET_KEY = '<secret_access_key>'
            )
            STORAGE_ENDPOINT = '<account_id>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com'
        )
    )
    ALLOW_WRITES = FALSE;


-- Create a catalog integration for R2 Data Catalog (read-only)
CREATE OR REPLACE CATALOG INTEGRATION r2_data_catalog
    CATALOG_SOURCE = ICEBERG_REST
    TABLE_FORMAT = ICEBERG
    CATALOG_NAMESPACE = 'default'
    REST_CONFIG = (
        CATALOG_URI = '<catalog_uri>'
        CATALOG_NAME = '<warehouse_name>'
    )
    REST_AUTHENTICATION = (
        TYPE = BEARER
        BEARER_TOKEN = '<token>'
    )
    ENABLED = TRUE;


-- Create an Apache Iceberg table in your selected Snowflake database
CREATE ICEBERG TABLE my_iceberg_table
    CATALOG = 'r2_data_catalog'
    EXTERNAL_VOLUME = 'ext_vol_r2'
    CATALOG_TABLE_NAME = 'my_table';  -- Name of existing table in your R2 data catalog


-- Query your Iceberg table
SELECT * FROM my_iceberg_table;