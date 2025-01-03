Changelog
Detect source code leaks with Data Loss Prevention
Jan 03, 2025, 11:00 AM
You can now detect source code leaks with Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with predefined checks against common programming languages.
The following programming languages are validated with natural language processing (NLP).
- C
- C++
- C#
- Go
- Haskell
- Java
- JavaScript
- Lua
- Python
- R
- Rust
- Swift
For more details, refer to DLP profiles.
