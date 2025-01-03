 Skip to content
Detect source code leaks with Data Loss Prevention

Jan 03, 2025, 11:00 AM
Data Loss Prevention

You can now detect source code leaks with Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with predefined checks against common programming languages.

The following programming languages are validated with natural language processing (NLP).

  • C
  • C++
  • C#
  • Go
  • Haskell
  • Java
  • JavaScript
  • Lua
  • Python
  • R
  • Rust
  • Swift

For more details, refer to DLP profiles.