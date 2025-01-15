 Skip to content
Increased Workflows limits and improved instance queueing.

Jan 15, 2025, 12:00 AM
Workflows

Workflows (beta) now allows you to define up to 1024 steps. sleep steps do not count against this limit.

We've also added:

  • instanceId as property to the WorkflowEvent type, allowing you to retrieve the current instance ID from within a running Workflow instance
  • Improved queueing logic for Workflow instances beyond the current maximum concurrent instances, reducing the cases where instances are stuck in the queued state.
  • Support for pause and resume for Workflow instances in a queued state.

We're continuing to work on increases to the number of concurrent Workflow instances, steps, and support for a new waitForEvent API over the coming weeks.