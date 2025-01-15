Increased Workflows limits and improved instance queueing.

Workflows (beta) now allows you to define up to 1024 steps. sleep steps do not count against this limit.

We've also added:

instanceId as property to the WorkflowEvent type, allowing you to retrieve the current instance ID from within a running Workflow instance

Improved queueing logic for Workflow instances beyond the current maximum concurrent instances, reducing the cases where instances are stuck in the queued state.

Support for pause and resume for Workflow instances in a queued state.