DNS records contain information about your domain and are used to make your website or application available to visitors and other web services.
Each DNS record belongs to a different type, and each type serves a different purpose. For background about the different types of DNS records, refer to the Learning Center ↗. To quickly find reference information about a specific type, refer to DNS record types.
Depending on the providers you used to get your domain name and host your website or application, it is expected that DNS records were automatically created on your behalf. According to your setup, you can use Cloudflare to manage your DNS records.
When managing your records at Cloudflare, besides the common record fields described below, you may also find an option for Proxy status and CNAME flattening. These are specific features offered by Cloudflare.
Record fields
- Type: Defines the purpose of a record. Different types of record require
different information in their corresponding
Contentfield. - Name: Identifies the resource that the record resolves to. Depending on the purpose of the record, the value you want to add to this field will also change. - Content: Contains the core value of a record, depending on the record type. - TTL: Controls how long each record is cached by DNS resolvers.
Example
DNS management for example.com:
|Type
|Name
|Content
|Proxy status
|TTL
|A
|
blog
|
192.0.2.1
|Proxied
|Auto
In this example, an IP address resolution record of type
A is indicating that the resources that correspond to the subdomain
blog.example.com can be reached on the IPv4 address
192.0.2.1.
Also, as this record is proxied, Cloudflare automatically defines for how long this information should be cached by DNS resolvers.
Cloudflare limits the number of DNS records you can create. Depending on your plan, this limit is enforced either per zone or per account — not both.
DNS records that other Cloudflare services create on your behalf — for example, the
TXT and
MX records added by Email Routing — also count toward your quota. To avoid disrupting those services, they are enforced against your record limit with a small buffer, so a zone may occasionally hold slightly more records than its limit would otherwise allow.
To create new records yourself through the dashboard or API, your zone must still be within its record limit.
By default, there is a limit to the number of records you can create on a single zone.
- Free zones created before
2024-09-01 00:00:00 UTC: 1,000
- Free zones created on or after
2024-09-01 00:00:00 UTC: 200
- Pro: 3,500
- Business: 3,500
- Enterprise: falls under the per-account quota (no separate per-zone limit).
You can retrieve a zone's current quota (if applicable) and usage via the API.
Enterprise accounts have a quota on the total number of records across all of their zones, instead of the per-zone limit. This lets you distribute records across your zones however you like, regardless of each zone's plan.
Public zones and internal zones are counted separately, each with a default account quota of 1,000,000 records.
You can retrieve your current account quota and usage via the API.
- Manage DNS records
- Create zone apex record
- Create subdomain records
- Set up email records
- Import and export records
- Batch record changes
- Dynamically update DNS records
- Round-robin DNS
- Delegate subdomains
- DNS record types
- Time to Live (TTL)
- Record attributes
- Wildcard DNS records
- Shadowed records
- Vendor-specific DNS records