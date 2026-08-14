DNS records

Overview DNS records table DNS records quota Per-zone quota Per-account quota Resources How to Reference Troubleshooting

DNS records contain information about your domain and are used to make your website or application available to visitors and other web services.

Each DNS record belongs to a different type, and each type serves a different purpose. For background about the different types of DNS records, refer to the Learning Center ↗. To quickly find reference information about a specific type, refer to DNS record types.

Depending on the providers you used to get your domain name and host your website or application, it is expected that DNS records were automatically created on your behalf. According to your setup, you can use Cloudflare to manage your DNS records.

DNS records table

When managing your records at Cloudflare, besides the common record fields described below, you may also find an option for Proxy status and CNAME flattening. These are specific features offered by Cloudflare.

Record fields Type: Defines the purpose of a record. Different types of record require different information in their corresponding Content field. - Name: Identifies the resource that the record resolves to. Depending on the purpose of the record, the value you want to add to this field will also change. - Content: Contains the core value of a record, depending on the record type. - TTL: Controls how long each record is cached by DNS resolvers.

Example DNS management for example.com: Type Name Content Proxy status TTL A blog 192.0.2.1 Proxied Auto In this example, an IP address resolution record of type A is indicating that the resources that correspond to the subdomain blog.example.com can be reached on the IPv4 address 192.0.2.1 . Also, as this record is proxied , Cloudflare automatically defines for how long this information should be cached by DNS resolvers.

DNS records quota

Cloudflare limits the number of DNS records you can create. Depending on your plan, this limit is enforced either per zone or per account — not both.

DNS records that other Cloudflare services create on your behalf — for example, the TXT and MX records added by Email Routing — also count toward your quota. To avoid disrupting those services, they are enforced against your record limit with a small buffer, so a zone may occasionally hold slightly more records than its limit would otherwise allow.

To create new records yourself through the dashboard or API, your zone must still be within its record limit.

Per-zone quota

By default, there is a limit to the number of records you can create on a single zone.

Free zones created before 2024-09-01 00:00:00 UTC : 1,000

: 1,000 Free zones created on or after 2024-09-01 00:00:00 UTC : 200

: 200 Pro: 3,500

Business: 3,500

Enterprise: falls under the per-account quota (no separate per-zone limit).

You can retrieve a zone's current quota (if applicable) and usage via the API.

Per-account quota

Enterprise accounts have a quota on the total number of records across all of their zones, instead of the per-zone limit. This lets you distribute records across your zones however you like, regardless of each zone's plan.

Public zones and internal zones are counted separately, each with a default account quota of 1,000,000 records.

You can retrieve your current account quota and usage via the API.

For more DNS records If you are an Enterprise customer and require a higher account quota, contact your account team. Cloudflare can support millions of DNS records.

Resources

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