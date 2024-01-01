Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Workers AI
  3. Models

bge-small-en-v1.5

Model ID: @cf/baai/bge-small-en-v1.5

BAAI general embedding (bge) models transform any given text into a compact vector

More Information  

​​ Properties

Task Type: Text Embeddings

Max input tokens: 512

Output dimensions: 384

​​ Code Examples

Worker - TypeScript
import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai";



export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;

}



export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {
    const ai = new Ai(env.AI);


    // Can be a string or array of strings]
    const stories = [
      "This is a story about an orange cloud",
      "This is a story about a llama",
      "This is a story about a hugging emoji",
    ];


    const embeddings = await ai.run<"@cf/baai/bge-small-en-v1.5">(
      "@cf/baai/bge-small-en-v1.5",
      {
        text: stories,
      }
    );


    return Response.json(embeddings);
  },

};
Python
import os
import requests




ACCOUNT_ID = "your-account-id"
AUTH_TOKEN = os.environ.get("CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN")


stories = [
  'This is a story about an orange cloud',
  'This is a story about a llama',
  'This is a story about a hugging emoji'

]


response = requests.post(
  f"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/@cf/baai/bge-small-en-v1.5",
  headers={"Authorization": "Bearer {AUTH_TOKEN}"},
  json={"text": stories}

)



print(response.json())
curl
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run/@cf/baai/bge-small-en-v1.5 \
  -X POST \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  -d '{ "text": ["This is a story about an orange cloud", "This is a story about a llama", "This is a story about a hugging emoji"] }

​​ Responses

Single string:

{
  "shape":[1,768],
  "data": [
    [0.03190500661730766, 0.006071353796869516, 0.025971125811338425,...]
  ]

}

Batch of two strings:

{
  "shape":[2,768],
  "data":[
    [0.03190416097640991, 0.006062490865588188, 0.025968171656131744,...],
    [0.002439928939566016, -0.021352028474211693, 0.06229676678776741,...],
    [-0.02154572866857052,0.09098546206951141,0.006273532286286354,...]
  ]

}

​​ API Schema

The following schema is based on JSON Schema

Input JSON Schema
{

"type": "object",

"properties": {
  "text": {
    "oneOf": [
      {
        "type": "string"
      },
      {
        "type": "array",
        "items": {
          "type": "string"
        },
        "maxItems": 100
      }
    ]
  }

},

"required": [
  "text"

]

}
Output JSON Schema
{

"type": "object",

"contentType": "application/json",

"properties": {
  "shape": {
    "type": "array",
    "items": {
      "type": "number"
    }
  },
  "data": {
    "type": "array",
    "items": {
      "type": "array",
      "items": {
        "type": "number"
      }
    }
  }

}

}

​​ More resources