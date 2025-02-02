 Skip to content
Removed unused meta fields from DNS records

Feb 02, 2025, 06:00 PM
DNS

Cloudflare is removing five fields from the meta object of DNS records. These fields have been unused for more than a year and are no longer set on new records. This change may take up to four weeks to fully roll out.

The affected fields are:

  • the auto_added boolean
  • the managed_by_apps boolean and corresponding apps_install_id
  • the managed_by_argo_tunnel boolean and corresponding argo_tunnel_id

An example record returned from the API would now look like the following:

Updated API Response
{
  "result": {
    "id": "<ID>",
    "zone_id": "<ZONE_ID>",
    "zone_name": "example.com",
    "name": "www.example.com",
    "type": "A",
    "content": "192.0.2.1",
    "proxiable": true,
    "proxied": false,
    "ttl": 1,
    "locked": false,
    "meta": {
      "auto_added": false,
      "managed_by_apps": false,
      "managed_by_argo_tunnel": false,
      "source": "primary"
    },
    "comment": null,
    "tags": [],
    "created_on": "2025-03-17T20:37:05.368097Z",
    "modified_on": "2025-03-17T20:37:05.368097Z"
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []
}

For more guidance, refer to Manage DNS records.