Removed unused meta fields from DNS records

Cloudflare is removing five fields from the meta object of DNS records. These fields have been unused for more than a year and are no longer set on new records. This change may take up to four weeks to fully roll out.

The affected fields are:

the auto_added boolean

boolean the managed_by_apps boolean and corresponding apps_install_id

boolean and corresponding the managed_by_argo_tunnel boolean and corresponding argo_tunnel_id

An example record returned from the API would now look like the following:

Updated API Response { " result " : { " id " : "<ID>" , " zone_id " : "<ZONE_ID>" , " zone_name " : "example.com" , " name " : "www.example.com" , " type " : "A" , " content " : "192.0.2.1" , " proxiable " : true , " proxied " : false , " ttl " : 1 , " locked " : false , " meta " : { " auto_added " : false , " managed_by_apps " : false , " managed_by_argo_tunnel " : false , " source " : "primary" }, " comment " : null , " tags " : [], " created_on " : "2025-03-17T20:37:05.368097Z" , " modified_on " : "2025-03-17T20:37:05.368097Z" }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

For more guidance, refer to Manage DNS records.