Customize queue message retention periods

You can now customize a queue's message retention period, from a minimum of 60 seconds to a maximum of 14 days. Previously, it was fixed to the default of 4 days.

You can customize the retention period on the settings page for your queue, or using Wrangler:

Update message retention period $ wrangler queues update my-queue --message-retention-period-secs 600

This feature is available on all new and existing queues. If you haven't used Cloudflare Queues before, get started with the Cloudflare Queues guide.