Vitest integration
Information about the Workers Vitest integration - the recommended package for writing unit and integration tests for Workers.
- Get started: Install and set up the Workers Vitest integration - a tool for writing unit and integration tests for Workers and Pages Functions.
- Recipes: Recipes are examples that help demonstrate how to write unit tests and integration tests for Workers projects using the
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workerspackage.
- Configuration: The Workers Vitest integration provides additional configuration on top of Vitest’s usual options. To configure the Workers Vitest integration, use the
poolOptions.workerskey. Use the
defineWorkersConfig()function from the …
- Test APIs: The Workers Vitest integration provides runtime helpers for writing tests in the
cloudflare:testmodule. The
cloudflare:testmodule is provided by the
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workerspackage, but can only be imported from test files that execute in …
- Isolation and concurrency: Review how the Workers Vitest integration runs your tests, how it isolates tests from each other, and how it imports modules.
- Known issues: The Workers Vitest pool is currently in open-beta. These are issues Cloudflare is aware of and fixing: