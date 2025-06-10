 Skip to content
Increased limits for Media Transformations

Stream

We have increased the limits for Media Transformations:

  • Input file size limit is now 100MB (was 40MB)
  • Output video duration limit is now 1 minute (was 30 seconds)

Additionally, we have improved caching of the input asset, resulting in fewer requests to origin storage even when transformation options may differ.

For more information, learn about Transforming Videos.